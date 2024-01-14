Boston Hits Fourth Highest Tide on Record, Roads Closed Amid Flooding

On a blustery Saturday morning in Boston, the city experienced its fourth highest tide on record, reaching an astounding 14.4 feet. This surge, a result of a potent storm, triggered moderate flooding and saw major roads, including Morrissey Boulevard, sealed off. While the rain had ceased by late morning, the city was still grappling with the aftermath of the high tide when the sun made its appearance in the afternoon.

A Record Tide Amid Unusual Conditions

The record for the highest tide in Boston remains unbroken at 15.16 feet, a mark set by a snowstorm on January 4, 2018. The last time Boston witnessed flooding above 14 feet was on March 2, 2018. What set this high tide apart was its occurrence during offshore winds, a condition not typically conducive to significant high tides, as meteorologist Kyle Pederson noted.

The Perfect Storm Creates Chaos

The unusual high tide was a result of a confluence of peaking astronomical tides and a powerful low-pressure system. Around the region, the impact was palpable. Rivers in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island swelled above flood stage, thanks to recent storms. At the heart of the city, the major thoroughfare, Morrissey Boulevard, was closed due to coastal flooding from Freeport Street to UMass Boston. The closure, necessitated by heavy rain and gusty winds, threw traffic patterns into disarray, with police officers deployed on site for traffic management.

Looking Ahead: A Respite from Rain but a Drop in Temperature

While the forecast suggests a drier week ahead with no major rains, the region is not entirely out of the woods. It may have dodged the icy winter weather affecting much of the country, but temperatures are expected to take a dip below normal next week. The potential of snow squalls on Sunday in interior Massachusetts could lead to temporary whiteout conditions. Thus, while Bostonians might have weathered this tide, it appears winter has more in store for them.