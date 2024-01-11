Boston Exam Schools’ Admissions Policy: A Shift Towards Greater Equity

The Boston School Committee, in a recent move, has made marked amendments to the admissions policy of its three exam schools. The alterations primarily pertain to the bonus points system, with the intent to level the playing field for students hailing from diverse residential areas and varying socioeconomic backgrounds.

Amendments to the Policy

The policy, last revised a little over two years ago, employs a tiered system to award extra points to students belonging to low-income families. These additional points, designed to assist in the admissions process, are now going to be distributed based on new criteria. According to the updated policy, students residing in areas with a low-income family percentage exceeding 40% will now be entitled to bonus points. These points, ranging from two to 10, will be awarded on a sliding scale, anchored on the affluence level of the students’ neighborhood.

Tiered Benefits

The affluent areas, classified under Tier 8, will now be receiving merely two additional points. In contrast, students from less affluent locales, such as those falling under Tier 2, will be granted up to 10 bonus points. These points will be appended to the students’ composite admission scores, a sum of their grades and test results. However, the policy continues to offer 15 extra points to applicants residing in public housing or those who are homeless or in foster care. It is noteworthy that an applicant can only benefit from a single set of bonus points.

Impetus for Policy Shift

The impetus for the revision stemmed from the difficulties faced by students hailing from the wealthiest tiers, Tier 7 and 8, in securing admission to the exam schools in the absence of extra points. The newly assigned bonus point values are drawn from the previous year’s admissions data, scrutinizing the scores of students with and without bonus points within each tier.

Criticism and Impact

The policy modifications have not been without criticism, especially from students residing in affluent areas yet attending high-poverty schools. These pupils stand to gain fewer points under the new system. Additionally, the timing of the policy change has raised concerns, primarily due to its potentially disruptive impact on students and families. Superintendent Mary Skipper has indicated that the policy shift could have affected roughly 6% of the applicants in the previous year, potentially modifying the admission outcomes for a small proportion of students.