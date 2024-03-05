Boston College Scientists Pioneer Electricity-Driven Protein Modification, Unveil eCLIC for Biotherapeutics

Boston College researchers have made a groundbreaking stride in the field of protein chemistry, introducing an innovative method for modifying proteins using a mild electrical charge. This novel approach, spearheaded by professors Abhishek Chatterjee and Eranthie Weerapana, is poised to revolutionize the development of new biotherapeutics and protein-based research tools. The team's findings, detailed in the journal Nature Chemistry, highlight the potential of their electrochemical protein labeling reaction, known as eCLIC, to enable precise, site-specific modifications of proteins, including therapeutic antibodies.

Electrochemical Innovation in Protein Modification

The eCLIC method developed by the Boston College team represents a significant advancement in the field of protein chemistry. By incorporating a non-natural amino acid, 5-hydroxytryptophan (5HTP), into proteins at specific sites, the researchers have created a unique 'attachment-handle' that can be selectively modified in the presence of natural amino acids. This method utilizes a mild charge of electricity, rather than traditional chemical catalysis, offering an inexpensive, environmentally friendly, and gentle alternative for protein modification. The successful application of eCLIC to generate site-specific protein conjugates, including an antibody-cytotoxic drug conjugate, demonstrates its potential to selectively target cancer cells, improving therapeutic efficacy while reducing off-target toxicity.

Challenges and Breakthroughs

The journey to the development of eCLIC was not without its challenges. Initial experiments aimed at modeling the reaction between 5HTP and anilines at the small-molecule level were unsuccessful, as the molecules reacted preferentially with each other. However, by directly incorporating 5HTP into large proteins, the team discovered that it cleanly reacted with an aniline, overcoming a significant hurdle. This unconventional approach to reaction development, bypassing the traditional progression from small to large molecules, was key to realizing the selective and clean nature of eCLIC in protein settings.

Future Directions and Impact

Looking ahead, the eCLIC technology has been licensed to BrickBio, Inc., co-founded by Chatterjee, signaling the beginning of its journey towards commercialization and further development. The team's future research will focus on creating next-generation, site-specifically modified protein-based biotherapeutics and research reagents. With its ability to precisely modify proteins at predefined sites, eCLIC holds promise for a wide range of applications, from improving the efficacy of cancer treatments to advancing research in protein chemistry and bioengineering.