Bossier Press-Tribune Encounters Printing Complications; Assures Temporary Disruption

In an unexpected turn of events, the Bossier Press-Tribune, a popular local newspaper, faced complications with its printed edition due to a hiccup in the production process with its printing partner. The disruption has led to significant delays in distribution, vexing both readers and advertisers alike.

A Temporary Setback

The newspaper's Publisher, Randy Brown, addressed the situation, providing reassurances that the interruption in the printing process was only temporary. He further added that normal operations at the Press-Tribune are expected to be back on track by the following week.

Continuing to Deliver News

Despite the temporary halt in the physical newspaper's production, Brown expressed his gratitude for the ability to continue reaching audiences with the latest news. He emphasized that the newspaper's digital platform, namely its website, has been instrumental in ensuring that readers stay informed during this period. The Bossier Press-Tribune's e-Edition remains fully operational and easily accessible online.

Working Towards Resolution

The printing partner at the center of the disruption has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. They have pledged to expedite their efforts in resolving the issues which have led to the halting of the Press-Tribune's printed edition. As the situation unfolds, it is anticipated that the newspaper will soon return to its normal distribution schedule, restoring its full service to its loyal readers and advertisers.