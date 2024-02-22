Born X Raised Remixes Iconic Styles in a Nostalgic Ode to Los Angeles Streetwear

It's not every day that a streetwear brand transcends the confines of fashion to become a cultural phenomenon. Born X Raised, a name synonymous with Los Angeles' vibrant street culture, has done just that. In a city where the sunsets are as iconic as the Hollywood sign, this brand has managed to capture the essence of Los Angeles - its grit, glamour, and undying spirit. With the announcement of their latest collection, a remix of iconic styles that have defined the brand since its inception in 2013 by the late Chris 'Spanto' Printup, Born X Raised continues to weave the fabric of LA's story through apparel.

A Legacy Reimagined

Spanto's vision was clear - to create a brand that not only represented the streets of Los Angeles but also gave back to its community. His legacy, carried on by those he left behind, remains rooted in authenticity. The impact of Spanto's work and his dedication to genuine representation have garnered a dedicated following. This latest collection, featuring a variety of streetwear items from sweatshirts to accessories, all adorned with the brand's signature vintage Old English typography, is a testament to Spanto's enduring influence.

The collection's highlight pieces, such as the Horny Pills Tee and the Buff Bunny Tee, carry a distinct nod to the quirky and sometimes irreverent humor that Los Angeles is known for. Yet, it's the items emblazoned with 'No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper' that resonate deeply with the brand's ethos of resilience and strength. The introduction of new headwear, including the rocker beanie and knit scully, adds a fresh dimension to the collection's appeal.

Photography That Tells a Story

At the heart of this collection's launch is a vibrant campaign, masterfully photographed by Atiba Jefferson. The campaign emphasizes the collection's deep connection to Los Angeles, featuring ATVs and dirt bikes along the historic LA River. Jefferson's lens captures the essence of the city's dynamic energy, immortalizing the spirit of freedom and rebellion that Born X Raised champions. This visual narrative not only showcases the collection but also tells the story of Los Angeles, a city of dreamers, fighters, and survivors.

Where to Find the Collection

As anticipation builds, streetwear enthusiasts and Born X Raised loyalists mark their calendars for February 23, at 12 p.m. PT, when the collection will be available exclusively through the Born X Raised webstore. The excitement is palpable, not just for the chance to own a piece of Los Angeles history, but also to carry forward the legacy of a brand that has become a cornerstone of LA street culture.

In a world where fashion often feels fleeting, Born X Raised's latest collection serves as a reminder of the power of clothing to connect us to our roots, our communities, and to each other. As Los Angeles continues to evolve, so too does Born X Raised, proving that even in the face of change, some things - like the spirit of a city and the legacy of its people - remain timeless.