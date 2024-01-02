en English
Human Rights

Border Patrol Agent Violates Policy, Exacerbating U.S. Migration Crisis

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Border Patrol Agent Violates Policy, Exacerbating U.S. Migration Crisis

In a recent incident at the El Paso, Texas border, a U.S. Border Patrol agent has reportedly turned away a Venezuelan family seeking asylum, violating U.S. law and Border Patrol policy. The family of six, including two young girls aged one and four, had successfully crossed the Rio Grande and navigated past the barbed wire barriers on the U.S. side. However, instead of being arrested and processed as per the Border Patrol’s mandated procedures, they were instructed to return to Mexico.

Unprecedented Migration Surge

This occurrence underscores the escalating migration crisis at the El Paso border region, with a record 1,600 individuals crossing in a single day. Between 2021 and the end of 2023, at least 7.8 million migrants have illegally crossed into the U.S. This surge is a fragment of a larger, global migration trend ignited by dictatorial governance in Venezuela, forcing 7.7 million Venezuelans to flee.

Response to the Crisis

In response to this influx, the Texas National Guard has reportedly drawn weapons and fortified their borders with additional fencing. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has called for increased funding for border security, but its likelihood of approval in Congress remains uncertain. Amid these attempts to manage the crisis, Mayor Eric Adams of New York, a city that has accommodated an estimated 142,000 illegal migrants, has announced a $12 billion budget cut to cover migrant services.

Political Implications and Efforts

The border crisis has become a political thorn for President Joe Biden, with his approval rating on immigration plummeting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has assumed broad powers to address the crisis, permitting law enforcement officers to arrest illegal migrants and judges to deport them. Despite these drastic measures, U.S. immigration authorities continue to be overwhelmed, with up to 12,000 immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border daily.

Nonprofit Contributions and Challenges

In light of these developments, the South Bay nonprofit continues to operate a temporary welcome center in central San Diego, providing essential services to asylum seekers. However, concerns have been raised about the budget allocation and cooperation with other migrant service providers. Despite these criticisms, the nonprofit maintains its commitment to managing cost efficiency to ensure the center’s continued operation.

Human Rights United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

