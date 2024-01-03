en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Border Counties Navigate Economic Waves Amid Pennsylvania’s Gas Tax Cut

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Border Counties Navigate Economic Waves Amid Pennsylvania’s Gas Tax Cut

The border between New York State and Pennsylvania tells a fascinating tale of the interplay between economics and lifestyle. Residents straddling this boundary enjoy the best of both worlds, including the potential for lower taxes and costs on certain items. A striking example is the fluctuating gasoline prices between the two states, a dance of numbers that has historically veered in favor of one side or the other.

Pennsylvania’s Gasoline Tax Cut

As of January 1, 2024, Pennsylvania has enacted a reduction in its gasoline tax rate. According to WGAL-TV Lancaster, the tax on gasoline has dropped to 57.6 cents per gallon, a decent dip from the previous 61.1 cents. Diesel hasn’t been left untouched either, with the tax sliding down to 74.1 cents per gallon from 78.5 cents. This move is part of the Keystone State’s strategy to maintain and improve its aging infrastructure while easing the burden on its citizens.

Impact on Border Counties

Despite the tax reduction, some Pennsylvania counties that rub shoulders with New York State still rank high in gas prices. Susquehanna County and Bradford County, for instance, are seeing averages of $3.48 and $3.53 per gallon, respectively. Conversely, over in New York’s Broome County, the price is marginally lower at $3.42 per gallon, despite being one of the more expensive counties in the Empire State.

Other State Tax Reforms

As the calendar flipped over to 2024, numerous state tax reforms took effect, altering the financial landscape for many Americans. Pennsylvania residents, for example, are now eligible for a higher rent property tax rebate, which has surged from $650 in 2023 to $1,000 in 2024. Meanwhile, Kansas has sliced its grocery tax from 4 to 2, and aims to completely eliminate its state grocery tax come 2025. Texas, on the other hand, has ramped up its homestead exemption from $40,000 to a whopping $100,000. In addition, states like Maine, Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have enhanced their Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) for 2024. Several states have also bestowed tax cuts for residents with lower income tax rates effective this year.

From Alabama exempting overtime pay from the state’s 5% income tax, to Missouri freeing federal Social Security payments from tax starting 2024, and Montana rolling out a two-tiered income tax system, the changes are widespread. New Hampshire is progressively phasing out its interest and dividend income tax, while Hawaii has slapped an increased tax on electronic cigarettes. Kentucky, not to be left behind, introduced an electric vehicle (EV) fee effective January 1, 2024. These reforms reflect the divergent strategies states are employing to balance their budgets, stimulate economic growth, and address social concerns.

0
Transportation United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
4 mins ago
Salina Embarks on Key Intersection Repair as Part of Major Infrastructure Initiative
In a strategic move reflecting the City of Salina’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, repair work at the busy intersection of Schilling Road and 9th Street commenced on Wednesday. This initiative, part of a substantial concrete repair program, is aimed at enhancing the condition of this pivotal junction, which sees heavy traffic daily.
Salina Embarks on Key Intersection Repair as Part of Major Infrastructure Initiative
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
19 mins ago
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
Slovakia Ramps Up Visa Quotas to Counter Driver Shortage
22 mins ago
Slovakia Ramps Up Visa Quotas to Counter Driver Shortage
Bruce Highway Upgrades Nearing Completion: A Boost for Queensland's Growth
10 mins ago
Bruce Highway Upgrades Nearing Completion: A Boost for Queensland's Growth
Portland's Morrison Bridge Scheduled for Weekend Closures Amidst Maintenance
12 mins ago
Portland's Morrison Bridge Scheduled for Weekend Closures Amidst Maintenance
Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Embarks on Major Road Repair Work
17 mins ago
Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Embarks on Major Road Repair Work
Latest Headlines
World News
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
12 seconds
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
Shinya Aoki's Grappling Prowess: A Challenge for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165
14 seconds
Shinya Aoki's Grappling Prowess: A Challenge for Sage Northcutt at ONE 165
AAPI Women Take the Political Stage in Utah's 2024 Election Cycle
19 seconds
AAPI Women Take the Political Stage in Utah's 2024 Election Cycle
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
26 seconds
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
53 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
2 mins
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
2 mins
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
2 mins
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
58 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app