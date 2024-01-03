Border Counties Navigate Economic Waves Amid Pennsylvania’s Gas Tax Cut

The border between New York State and Pennsylvania tells a fascinating tale of the interplay between economics and lifestyle. Residents straddling this boundary enjoy the best of both worlds, including the potential for lower taxes and costs on certain items. A striking example is the fluctuating gasoline prices between the two states, a dance of numbers that has historically veered in favor of one side or the other.

Pennsylvania’s Gasoline Tax Cut

As of January 1, 2024, Pennsylvania has enacted a reduction in its gasoline tax rate. According to WGAL-TV Lancaster, the tax on gasoline has dropped to 57.6 cents per gallon, a decent dip from the previous 61.1 cents. Diesel hasn’t been left untouched either, with the tax sliding down to 74.1 cents per gallon from 78.5 cents. This move is part of the Keystone State’s strategy to maintain and improve its aging infrastructure while easing the burden on its citizens.

Impact on Border Counties

Despite the tax reduction, some Pennsylvania counties that rub shoulders with New York State still rank high in gas prices. Susquehanna County and Bradford County, for instance, are seeing averages of $3.48 and $3.53 per gallon, respectively. Conversely, over in New York’s Broome County, the price is marginally lower at $3.42 per gallon, despite being one of the more expensive counties in the Empire State.

Other State Tax Reforms

As the calendar flipped over to 2024, numerous state tax reforms took effect, altering the financial landscape for many Americans. Pennsylvania residents, for example, are now eligible for a higher rent property tax rebate, which has surged from $650 in 2023 to $1,000 in 2024. Meanwhile, Kansas has sliced its grocery tax from 4 to 2, and aims to completely eliminate its state grocery tax come 2025. Texas, on the other hand, has ramped up its homestead exemption from $40,000 to a whopping $100,000. In addition, states like Maine, Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have enhanced their Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) for 2024. Several states have also bestowed tax cuts for residents with lower income tax rates effective this year.

From Alabama exempting overtime pay from the state’s 5% income tax, to Missouri freeing federal Social Security payments from tax starting 2024, and Montana rolling out a two-tiered income tax system, the changes are widespread. New Hampshire is progressively phasing out its interest and dividend income tax, while Hawaii has slapped an increased tax on electronic cigarettes. Kentucky, not to be left behind, introduced an electric vehicle (EV) fee effective January 1, 2024. These reforms reflect the divergent strategies states are employing to balance their budgets, stimulate economic growth, and address social concerns.