Bordas & Bordas Solicits Nominations for 2024 Anti-Bullying Award

In an unprecedented move to honor courage and promote respect in the face of adversity, prominent plaintiff's litigation law firm, Bordas & Bordas, announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. This unique award recognizes the valiant efforts of senior high school students in Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont counties who consistently demonstrate respect for diversity, equality, and a strong resolve to confront bullying and discrimination head-on.

Advertisment

Nomination Process and Prizes

The firm has extended the invitation for nominations not just to peers, but also to teachers, coaches, and community members, truly embodying the spirit of community involvement in combating bullying. These nominations can be made through Bordas & Bordas' official website, providing an accessible platform for recognizing these young crusaders. The final date for submission of nominations is set for April 1, giving ample time for all prospective nominees to be considered.

The Anti-Bullying Ambassador

Advertisment

The winners of this award are not just recipients of a $500 cash prize, but also earn the distinguished title of 'Anti-Bullying Ambassador.' This title serves as a testament to their unwavering courage, their commitment to promoting respect, and their inspiring stand against discrimination. These ambassadors are recognized for their positive impact on their school environments, fostering a culture of kindness, respect, and inclusivity.

Legacy of the Award

Established in 2014 by the firm's founder, Jim Bordas, the Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award is a reflection of the firm's commitment to acknowledging and encouraging the efforts of students who go above and beyond to create an environment of respect and kindness in their schools. The winners are honored at their respective schools' end-of-year award ceremonies, ensuring that their efforts are recognized in the very environments they've worked so tirelessly to improve.