en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Booz Allen Hamilton Lands $10M U.S. Navy Contract for First Large-Scale 5G Project in Indo-Pacific

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Booz Allen Hamilton Lands $10M U.S. Navy Contract for First Large-Scale 5G Project in Indo-Pacific

In a significant move, Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a $10 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the establishment of a private 5G cellular network and asset tracking solution at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Detachment Naval Base Guam (NBG). It marks the company’s inaugural large-scale 5G implementation in the crucial Indo-Pacific region. The underlying objective of this initiative is to amplify efficiency across communication, logistics, maintenance, and secure operations for the Navy and the Department of Defense (DOD).

5G Network: Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access

The planned network will facilitate both mobile and fixed wireless access, and its design enables potential future expansions. The focus is on seamlessly integrating 5G, telecom, IoT, and smart warehousing technologies to create a robust communication and logistics system. The network will incorporate valuable insights from ongoing DOD 5G projects.

Zero Trust Design Principles for Security

In the wake of increasing cyber threats, Booz Allen is committed to implementing zero trust design principles to ensure the absolute security of the network’s infrastructure. This approach implies that each request is thoroughly verified, irrespective of its source or destination, offering an additional layer of security.

RFID Asset Tagging for Enhanced Logistics

The firm will employ RFID asset tagging for improving the Navy’s logistics capabilities. RFID technology provides real-time tracking of assets, thereby significantly enhancing inventory management and reducing operational costs.

The Indo-Pacific region is a pivotal area of defense, where intelligence, integration of allies, and coordinated command and control are being ramped up to maintain strategic advantages. With over 400 employees across the region, including in Guam, Japan, and Korea, Booz Allen is expanding its expertise in AI, systems delivery, cyber, and now 5G to counter the technological advancements of potential adversaries in the area.

0
Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
25 mins ago
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
In what is being hailed as a significant development, Avon Protection PLC, a prominent military equipment company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has secured a multi-million Euro contract to supply the German Navy with its state-of-the-art multi-role rebreathers. These devices are touted as some of the world’s most sophisticated underwater life support systems, designed
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
iDirectGov Amplifies Electronic Warfare Response with New Engineering Center
1 hour ago
iDirectGov Amplifies Electronic Warfare Response with New Engineering Center
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
1 hour ago
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Former Armenian Military Deputy Chief Detained over Restaurant Shooting
30 mins ago
Former Armenian Military Deputy Chief Detained over Restaurant Shooting
Cross River State Commits Support to Families of Fallen Heroes on 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day
55 mins ago
Cross River State Commits Support to Families of Fallen Heroes on 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
59 mins ago
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Latest Headlines
World News
Unearthing New Frontiers in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment: The Role of ROR1
16 seconds
Unearthing New Frontiers in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment: The Role of ROR1
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
1 min
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
1 min
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
3 mins
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
5 mins
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
5 mins
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
5 mins
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
6 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
6 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
31 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app