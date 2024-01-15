Booz Allen Hamilton Lands $10M U.S. Navy Contract for First Large-Scale 5G Project in Indo-Pacific

In a significant move, Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a $10 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the establishment of a private 5G cellular network and asset tracking solution at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Detachment Naval Base Guam (NBG). It marks the company’s inaugural large-scale 5G implementation in the crucial Indo-Pacific region. The underlying objective of this initiative is to amplify efficiency across communication, logistics, maintenance, and secure operations for the Navy and the Department of Defense (DOD).

5G Network: Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access

The planned network will facilitate both mobile and fixed wireless access, and its design enables potential future expansions. The focus is on seamlessly integrating 5G, telecom, IoT, and smart warehousing technologies to create a robust communication and logistics system. The network will incorporate valuable insights from ongoing DOD 5G projects.

Zero Trust Design Principles for Security

In the wake of increasing cyber threats, Booz Allen is committed to implementing zero trust design principles to ensure the absolute security of the network’s infrastructure. This approach implies that each request is thoroughly verified, irrespective of its source or destination, offering an additional layer of security.

RFID Asset Tagging for Enhanced Logistics

The firm will employ RFID asset tagging for improving the Navy’s logistics capabilities. RFID technology provides real-time tracking of assets, thereby significantly enhancing inventory management and reducing operational costs.

The Indo-Pacific region is a pivotal area of defense, where intelligence, integration of allies, and coordinated command and control are being ramped up to maintain strategic advantages. With over 400 employees across the region, including in Guam, Japan, and Korea, Booz Allen is expanding its expertise in AI, systems delivery, cyber, and now 5G to counter the technological advancements of potential adversaries in the area.