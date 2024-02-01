Boot Barn Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Performance Amid Retail Expansion

Boot Barn Holdings has announced a mixed financial performance in its latest quarterly and nine-month results. The company reported a modest 1.1% year-over-year increase in net sales for the quarter, reaching up to $520.4 million, primarily fueled by the opening of new stores. However, the same period saw a significant decline in consolidated same store sales by 9.7%, with retail store same store sales falling by 9.4% and e-commerce same store sales dropping by 11.5%.

Growth Amid Challenges

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a rise, accounting for 23.8% of net sales, a jump from 22.4% in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company saw an improvement in income from operations and net income for the quarter, touching $75.1 million and $55.6 million, respectively.

Nine-Month Performance

Looking at the nine-month period ending December 30, 2023, Boot Barn's net sales exhibited a growth of 3.8% to reach $1.279 billion. However, echoing the quarterly results, consolidated same store sales experienced a dip by 6.3%. Furthermore, income from operations and net income saw a decrease when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

CEO's Outlook

Despite the mixed figures, CEO Jim Conroy expressed satisfaction with the third quarter's performance. He highlighted the addition of 11 new stores and a consistent track record of growth. Remarkably, the company has achieved 38 consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales growth, with the exception of three quarters disrupted by the pandemic since its IPO in 2014.