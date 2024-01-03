Boonton Township Board of Education Opposes Proposed Tuition Hike

Boonton Township Board of Education has called for residents to oppose a contentious 7.25% tuition increase for Boonton Township students attending Mountain Lakes High School. Tagged as both ‘unlawful’ and ‘unrealistic’, the proposed increase outstrips the statutory annual 2% property tax cap and is deemed unsustainable by the township’s taxpayers.

The Escalation

The dispute took a severe turn when the Mountain Lakes Board of Education decided to sue the Boonton Township board on November 28. The tuition hike would result in an additional $1,300 per student from the current rate of $17,987. In an attempt to reach a middle ground, the Boonton board proposed a more moderate 3% increase to $18,521 per student, aligning with the state’s tax cap.

Rejection and Further Plans

Despite the counteroffer, Mountain Lakes rejected the proposal and is insisting on a 7.25% increase for the 2023-2024 school year. For subsequent years, they have proposed a 2.5% increase or the CPI rate, whichever is greater. Notably, about one-third of Mountain Lakes High’s enrollment is composed of Boonton Township students.

Simultaneous Developments

Amid the controversy, Mountain Lakes is also in the process of replacing retiring Superintendent Michael Featherman. Simultaneously, Boonton Township is mulling over a $15.1 million expenditure for renovations to Rockaway Valley School, a plan set for a vote on March 12.