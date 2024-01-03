en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Booming Enrollments in State’s Top MBA Programs

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Booming Enrollments in State’s Top MBA Programs

As the quest for advanced education continues to gain momentum, certain Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs within a specific state are witnessing a remarkable surge in enrollment. These programs, characterized by their unique courses and specialties, have become hubs for aspiring business professionals seeking to broaden their skillset and fast-track their careers.

University of Louisville College of Business

At the forefront is the University of Louisville College of Business, offering a plethora of degree programs, with a notable emphasis on their International MBA (IMBA) program. This program accentuates entrepreneurship, innovation, and critical thinking, strategically preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. The Ulmer Career Management Center, a cornerstone of this institution, provides a platform for students and alumni to connect with potential employers. Furthermore, the college has a distinct focus on equine enterprises, serving as a testament to its commitment to specialized business sectors. The College of Business, along with the School of Accountancy, is accredited by AACSB International, while the University of Louisville itself holds accreditation from SACSCOC.

Kelley Direct Online MBA Program

Another program drawing significant attention is the Kelley Direct Online MBA Program. Consistently ranked as a leading online MBA program, it offers a unique blend of in-house design and delivery, with no dependency on third-party online program managers. Students enjoy the privilege of being taught by the same esteemed faculty who instruct in Kelley’s in-residence programs. The program also provides a vast alumni network, career coaching, and immersive virtual environments, making it an ideal choice for working professionals. It boasts a strong track record in aiding students in securing new jobs or promotions.

University of Pittsburgh’s Business Program

The University of Pittsburgh’s business program is another key player in the MBA landscape. Offering global experience opportunities, robust placement rates, and a vibrant location in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, the program equips students with the tools and professional networks necessary to achieve their career goals. The institution also maintains collaborative relationships with top employers both regionally and abroad, and facilitates student participation in global business programs spanning over 75 countries.

It’s important to note that the enrollment figures were drawn from estimates recorded between late October and early November 2022, with data sourced from school representatives, records from the BBJ, and respective school websites. While the data was not independently verified by the BBJ, it offers a valuable insight into the burgeoning popularity of these MBA programs.

0
Education United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 seconds ago
Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School: A New Chapter in Education Begins
The dawn of 2024 brought with it a beacon of hope and a symbol of renewal in Carencro, Louisiana as the newly built Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School opened its doors on January 3. The grand occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by school officials, faculty, construction authorities, and the wider community. A
Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School: A New Chapter in Education Begins
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
7 mins ago
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry
7 mins ago
Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry
Education Coalition Urges FCC to Classify Internet as Essential Utility
1 min ago
Education Coalition Urges FCC to Classify Internet as Essential Utility
Rabbi Mordechai Breuer's 'Aspects Theory': A Novel Interpretation of Torah Contradictions
2 mins ago
Rabbi Mordechai Breuer's 'Aspects Theory': A Novel Interpretation of Torah Contradictions
Billings School District Mulls Over Transforming Elementary School into Innovation Center
5 mins ago
Billings School District Mulls Over Transforming Elementary School into Innovation Center
Latest Headlines
World News
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
35 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
2 mins
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
2 mins
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
2 mins
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
2 mins
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
3 mins
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
3 mins
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
3 mins
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
57 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app