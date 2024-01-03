en English
Business

Bonhoeffer Capital Management Strategically Adjusts Portfolio Amidst Economic Downturns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Asset management firm, Bonhoeffer Capital Management, has strategically repositioned its portfolio, pivoting towards companies exhibiting stronger growth potential. This shift in investment strategy, as detailed in their Q3 2023 investor letter, comes amidst economic downturns affecting certain industries.

Geographical and Sectoral Exposure

As of September 30, 2023, Bonhoeffer’s major country investments were located in the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and the Philippines. Their industry exposures, on the other hand, were primarily in consumer products, telecom/media, real estate/infrastructure, and distribution.

Spotlight on Millicom International Cellular S.A.

The investor letter also highlighted Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO), a Luxembourg-based provider of cable and mobile services. Despite the stock’s recent performance, boasting a one-month return of 9.05% and a 52-week gain of 35.63%, Millicom is not listed among the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The number of hedge fund portfolios holding Millicom remained constant at 7 from Q2 to Q3 2023.

Other Notable Investments

Among Bonhoeffer’s other prominent investments was Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), with a closing price of $4.36 per share as of January 2, 2024. Despite a modest one-month return of 1.40%, the stock has found its way into 14 hedge fund portfolios as of the end of Q3 2023.

The firm also holds a significant stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR), a stock that closed at $165.38 per share, with a one-month return of 13.87% and a 52-week gain of 148.06%. Furthermore, 53 hedge fund portfolios were recorded holding BLDR at the end of the third quarter.

In conclusion, Bonhoeffer Capital Management’s strategy of investing in robust growth prospects, even amidst industry downturns, is a testament to their adaptive investment philosophy. It remains to be seen how these strategic portfolio adjustments will fare in the long run.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

