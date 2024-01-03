Bonhoeffer Capital Management Strategically Adjusts Portfolio Amidst Economic Downturns

Asset management firm, Bonhoeffer Capital Management, has strategically repositioned its portfolio, pivoting towards companies exhibiting stronger growth potential. This shift in investment strategy, as detailed in their Q3 2023 investor letter, comes amidst economic downturns affecting certain industries.

Geographical and Sectoral Exposure

As of September 30, 2023, Bonhoeffer’s major country investments were located in the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and the Philippines. Their industry exposures, on the other hand, were primarily in consumer products, telecom/media, real estate/infrastructure, and distribution.

Spotlight on Millicom International Cellular S.A.

The investor letter also highlighted Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO), a Luxembourg-based provider of cable and mobile services. Despite the stock’s recent performance, boasting a one-month return of 9.05% and a 52-week gain of 35.63%, Millicom is not listed among the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The number of hedge fund portfolios holding Millicom remained constant at 7 from Q2 to Q3 2023.

Other Notable Investments

Among Bonhoeffer’s other prominent investments was Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), with a closing price of $4.36 per share as of January 2, 2024. Despite a modest one-month return of 1.40%, the stock has found its way into 14 hedge fund portfolios as of the end of Q3 2023.

The firm also holds a significant stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR), a stock that closed at $165.38 per share, with a one-month return of 13.87% and a 52-week gain of 148.06%. Furthermore, 53 hedge fund portfolios were recorded holding BLDR at the end of the third quarter.

In conclusion, Bonhoeffer Capital Management’s strategy of investing in robust growth prospects, even amidst industry downturns, is a testament to their adaptive investment philosophy. It remains to be seen how these strategic portfolio adjustments will fare in the long run.