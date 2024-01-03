en English
Security

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Government Operations Across Nine U.S. States

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
In a recent unsettling event, government operations across nine U.S. states were temporarily stalled due to a series of bomb threats sent via email. The seemingly orchestrated threats led to the evacuations of numerous state capitol buildings, with states affected including Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Montana. Despite the chaos and subsequent evacuations, no explosives were discovered, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since dismissed these threats as hoaxes.

Disruptions and Reactions

The bomb threats, though proving to be unfounded, caused significant disruption in the affected states. For instance, Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear disclosed that the state capitol in Kentucky had to be evacuated following a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. This disruption led to the temporary halt of some candidate filings. In Mississippi, the Senate’s session was delayed as the capitol was locked down until an all-clear was given. Montana’s capitol building was closed for two hours but reopened after the threat was deemed non-credible. In Minnesota, state Supreme Court proceedings had to be relocated due to the threat. Other states also received threats but opted to keep their buildings open.

Swatting Incidents

The bomb threats are part of a broader pattern of ‘swatting’ incidents that have been targeting public officials. Swatting is the act of making hoax emergency calls to trigger a heavy police response, a dangerous and disruptive prank that has been on the rise. High-profile targets of these incidents have included U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, among others. It is estimated that hundreds of such cases are reported annually.

FBI’s Response

The FBI has made it clear that even hoax threats are treated with the utmost seriousness due to the risk they pose to public safety. The agency is coordinating with local and federal law enforcement agencies to address the situation, gathering and sharing crucial information, and acting promptly. The FBI has urged the public to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity, reinforcing the collective responsibility in ensuring public safety.

Security Terrorism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

