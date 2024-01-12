en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Bomb Cyclone Puts U.S. Energy Grid to the Test: A Wake-Up Call for Reform

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Bomb Cyclone Puts U.S. Energy Grid to the Test: A Wake-Up Call for Reform

On Christmas in 2022, Winter Storm Elliott, a formidable ‘bomb cyclone,’ roared across the Great Plains, advancing eastward and posing a colossal challenge to the U.S. energy grid—a grid already on shaky ground due to a near-failure during a previous storm in 2021.

The Brink of Disaster

As the storm intensified, it wreaked havoc, causing a nearly 18 percent loss of power plant capacity in the eastern U.S. New York City teetered on the brink of having its natural gas supply severed, narrowly averting disaster due to a combination of stored gas and slightly warmer temperatures. This close call underscored a stark misalignment between natural gas and electricity markets and exposed a glaring lack of preparedness for extreme weather emergencies.

Resistance to Mandatory Reliability Rules

Despite repeated power outages over the past decade, natural gas executives remain staunchly resistant to mandatory reliability rules. This is a stark contrast to the electricity sector, which has implemented such rules in the wake of the 2003 Northeast blackout. However, to enact similar standards for natural gas, congressional action is necessary—a task complicated by partisan politics and the oil and gas industry’s considerable influence.

Energy Policy Updates and Environmental Concerns

On the broader energy policy front, the Biden administration continues to advocate for electric vehicles, while disputes over hydrogen tax credit rules persist. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is in a rush to finalize regulations, and the House is attempting to overturn a waiver for EV charger sourcing requirements. Meanwhile, environmental concerns, including shark mortality and global drought, are gaining attention, further emphasizing the need for robust, sustainable energy policies.

In conclusion, Winter Storm Elliott has exposed the fragility of the U.S. energy grid in the face of severe weather. The storm served as a wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for alignment between natural gas and electricity markets, the implementation of mandatory reliability rules, and the creation of comprehensive, climate-conscious energy policies.

0
Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
19 mins ago
Betavolt's Compact Nuclear Battery: The Future of Energy Storage
The emergence of Betavolt’s nuclear battery marks a significant milestone in the realm of energy storage and consumption. This innovation has the capacity to revolutionize various industries, from consumer electronics to medical technology and beyond, offering a glimpse into a future where long-lasting, maintenance-free power sources could become a reality. Betavolt’s Compact Powerhouse With the
Betavolt's Compact Nuclear Battery: The Future of Energy Storage
EPA Proposes Methane Emissions Fee to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions
2 hours ago
EPA Proposes Methane Emissions Fee to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
2 hours ago
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
32 mins ago
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production
1 hour ago
SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production
Public Outcry Over Ghana's Persistent 'Dumsor' Power Crisis: A Cry for Load-Shedding Timetable
1 hour ago
Public Outcry Over Ghana's Persistent 'Dumsor' Power Crisis: A Cry for Load-Shedding Timetable
Latest Headlines
World News
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
10 seconds
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
27 seconds
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
3 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
5 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
5 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
6 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
6 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
6 mins
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
8 mins
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app