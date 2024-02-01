Bolts Ditch Act: A Potential Game-Changer for Water Management in Colorado

In a pivotal moment for water management in Eagle County, the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands convened on January 31, with the Bolts Ditch Act at the heart of the discussion. The Act, a proposed amendment to the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation Act, offers a solution to a long-standing issue that traces back to 1980 when Bolts Ditch was mistakenly included within the Holy Cross Wilderness boundary.

Reviving Bolts Ditch

The error has since restricted the use of Bolts Ditch for water management, a crucial resource for the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority. The Bolts Ditch Act, introduced by Rep. Joe Neguse, aims to rectify this. The Act would enable the local entities to use, repair, and maintain the ditch, an essential component for filling Bolts Lake Reservoir, a project designed to store water for Eagle County. Bolts Ditch plays a vital role in capturing spring snowmelt, which constitutes the majority of the county's water supply.

The Testimony of Siri Roman

Siri Roman, the general manager of both the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, testified in favor of the Act. Her testimony underscored the Act's importance, not just for the county, but also for the broader Colorado River basin.

Water Management in Variable Climate Conditions

During the hearing, Roman emphasized the benefit the amendment would provide in enabling better water management in the face of variable climate conditions. The proposed amendment would extend similar rights to the district and authority that the town of Minturn received, ensuring the ability to manage water resources effectively. This is of significant importance considering a 20% decrease in water levels in the Eagle River over the past decade, as revealed during the hearing. The discussion also addressed the potential implications of the Bolts Ditch Act on agricultural and recreational water use in the region.