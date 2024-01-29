Boise Cascade Senior VP Announces Retirement: Triggers Reorganization

Tom Hoffmann, the Senior Vice President of Purchasing for the Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division at Boise Cascade Company, has announced his retirement, effective from March 1, 2024. Hoffmann, whose illustrious career spans over four decades, held key leadership positions within the company and made significant contributions to its growth and development.

A Leader Retires

Joining Boise Cascade in 1981, Hoffmann's journey within the company is a testament to his dedication and competence. His roles were varied and influential, including Division Operations Manager, Pacific Region Manager, and Denver Branch Manager. Hoffmann's leadership tenure culminated in his appointment as Vice President in 2016, and later as Senior Vice President in 2021. As the overseer of procurement, safety, and transportation for the BMD division, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction.

Reorganization for the Future

In anticipation of Hoffmann's retirement, Boise Cascade is initiating a reorganization of functional responsibilities. This strategic move is designed to cultivate the professional development of emerging leaders within the company, providing them with an opportunity to step up and steer the company towards future success.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

Jeff Strom, the Executive Vice President, expressed deep gratitude for Hoffmann's invaluable contributions. CEO Nate Jorgensen lauded Hoffmann's steadfast commitment to the company's values and highlighted the positive impact he has had on all stakeholders. In a world where corporations often overlook the human element, Boise Cascade sets a commendable example by acknowledging and appreciating the dedication and hard work of its long-standing employees.