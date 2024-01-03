Boiling Springs Lakes Receives Additional State Funding for Dam Restoration

In a decisive move to restore its storm-ravaged dams, the city of Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina, has been granted an additional eight million dollars by the state. This funding boost will expedite the dam restoration project, which became critical after the city’s lakes dried up and its dams collapsed due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence in 2018. Consequently, the bond referendum approved by voters in 2022 as a financing mechanism for the project is no longer deemed necessary.

Enhancing Site Security

The city has taken measures to secure the dam reconstruction sites in response to concerns about trespassing. A surveillance camera system equipped with sensors is set to be installed, with the Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioners approving a budget of $11,000 for its implementation. The surveillance system is intended to ensure public safety given the hazardous conditions presently prevailing at the sites due to ongoing excavation and drilling work.

Mayor Winecoff’s Statement

Mayor Jeff Winecoff expressed his concerns about the potential dangers of trespassing at the work sites. He emphasized that the restoration project is progressing at a brisk pace, significantly ahead of the initial timeline. The mayor anticipates the completion of the project in approximately two years, provided the work continues at its current pace.

New Additions to City Police

In another development during the city’s Tuesday meeting, two new police officers were inducted into the force. This induction signals the city’s commitment to maintaining law and order, and ensuring public safety amid the large-scale restoration project.