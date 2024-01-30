Boil-Water Advisory Issued in St. Tammany Parish Following Water Main Break

As a precaution following a 4-inch water main break, residents on Military Heights Drive and parts of Military Road in Covington, St. Tammany Parish, are under a boil-water advisory. Water Works District 2 has issued this advisory, which affects those living between Holly Drive and Louisiana Street. The exact number of impacted individuals remains undisclosed, and the advisory will stay in effect until the safety of the water is confirmed.

Water Main Break Prompts Advisory

The water system in St. Tammany Parish has encountered difficulties, leading to the issuance of a boil-water advisory for particular areas. This advisory was triggered by a 4-inch water main break on Military Road and will stay in force until the water system withdraws it.

Residents Advised to Boil Water

Residents are urged to use bottled water or boil their tap water for one minute for different uses, including drinking, cooking, and teeth brushing. The advisory also discourages the use of tap water for ice making and urges caution during bathing to prevent swallowing water. The advisory will be lifted once the water is declared safe for consumption.

Water Samples Await Testing

The advisory applies to residents between Holly Drive and Louisiana Street, and samples have been collected for testing by the Louisiana Department of Health. The district will revoke the advisory if the water is safe to drink. Meanwhile, an unrelated issue arose when the St. Tammany Parish Council voted to hire a lawyer to probe President Mike Cooper's administration's handling of the permits for a controversial apartment development near Covington.