BofA Securities Unveils Top 20 Stock Picks for Q1 2024

BofA Securities has unveiled its top 20 stock picks for Q1 2024, spotlighting U.S. stocks within the S&P 500 index. This list is distinguished by its high conviction and short-term investment angle, aiming to pinpoint stocks that may undergo significant catalysts tied to market and business developments in the upcoming quarter. The selection features 8 stocks with a ‘buy’ recommendation and 2 underperforming stocks, notably Core & Main and Tractor Supply. The stocks span a diverse range of 10 different industries, indicating a broad approach to stock selection that extends across various sectors. BofA Securities intends to uphold this initiative by refreshing the list at the beginning of each quarter, supplying investors with regular insights and recommendations.

2024 Investment Outlook and High-Performing Stocks

The investment outlook for 2024 is described as a middle-of-the-road scenario, with interest rates beginning to take effect, a benign economic slowdown, and a central bank pivot to easier policies. Some predict ‘mild’ recessions, while others exercise caution due to the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election. The consensus is that the next 12 months will critically determine the endgame in the fight against runaway inflation, the fate of the current business cycle, and the political leadership of the global economy.

Analysts have identified seven stocks, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, and Exxon Mobil, as the most probable top gainers in the S&P 500 in 2024. These seven stocks are expected to drive 47% of the S&P 500’s projected $3.1 trillion market value gain in the next 12 months. Nvidia, in particular, is predicted to be the No. 1 market value contributor to the S&P 500 in 2024, adding nearly $400 billion to the index’s value.

Concerns Over Market Conditions

Wall Street analysts express concerns over overbought conditions, extremely bullish sentiment, low Vix, and an impending inflation report. The S&P 500 rose 24% in 2023, leading to concerns of potential profit-taking in January 2024. Additionally, politics and geopolitics, including the upcoming Taiwan’s presidential election and ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, are cited as potential threats to market stability.

Performance of Major Stocks and Indices

U.S. stocks fell on the first trading session of 2024, following a downgrade of Apple shares and a climb in Treasury yields. Despite this, the S&P 500 index closed 2023 at 4,769 with a 26.3% return, led by Meta Platforms and Nvidia. Meta’s stock surged due to cost-cutting, increased AI investment, and a rebound in the ad market, with a predicted 34% rise in earnings in 2024. Nvidia’s stock soared 239% in 2023 due to its dominance in AI data center chips, with record high gross profit margins and a predicted 56% revenue and 59% earnings surge in fiscal 2025.