BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has recently unveiled a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the scrutiny of potential environmental impacts related to site characterization and assessment activities for offshore wind energy leases. The Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) under consideration extend along the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. The procedural activities in focus entail geophysical, geological, and archaeological surveys, in addition to the installation of meteorological buoys.

Public Scrutiny and Environmental Impact

The Draft EA also delves into potential impacts from project easements and grants, which include subsea cable corridors. The public has been invited to share their insights and opinions on the draft until February 12, 2024. BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein has underscored the necessity for offshore wind development to be carried out in a manner that mitigates impacts on the marine environment and other ocean uses.

Offshore Wind Lease Proposal

On December 11, 2023, the Department of the Interior announced a proposed offshore wind lease sale in the Central Atlantic WEAs. The areas being considered, areas A-2 and C-1, hold the potential to generate clean energy sufficient for over 2.2 million homes. However, area B-1 will not be included in the proposed sale due to the requirement for additional evaluation of potential conflicts with existing ocean uses.

Ecosystem-Based Ocean Planning Model

The selection of the final WEAs was influenced by an ecosystem-based ocean planning model. This model was developed in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. The model aims to ensure that the development of wind energy does not adversely affect the marine environment and its diverse uses.