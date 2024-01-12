en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has recently unveiled a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the scrutiny of potential environmental impacts related to site characterization and assessment activities for offshore wind energy leases. The Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) under consideration extend along the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. The procedural activities in focus entail geophysical, geological, and archaeological surveys, in addition to the installation of meteorological buoys.

Public Scrutiny and Environmental Impact

The Draft EA also delves into potential impacts from project easements and grants, which include subsea cable corridors. The public has been invited to share their insights and opinions on the draft until February 12, 2024. BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein has underscored the necessity for offshore wind development to be carried out in a manner that mitigates impacts on the marine environment and other ocean uses.

Offshore Wind Lease Proposal

On December 11, 2023, the Department of the Interior announced a proposed offshore wind lease sale in the Central Atlantic WEAs. The areas being considered, areas A-2 and C-1, hold the potential to generate clean energy sufficient for over 2.2 million homes. However, area B-1 will not be included in the proposed sale due to the requirement for additional evaluation of potential conflicts with existing ocean uses.

Ecosystem-Based Ocean Planning Model

The selection of the final WEAs was influenced by an ecosystem-based ocean planning model. This model was developed in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. The model aims to ensure that the development of wind energy does not adversely affect the marine environment and its diverse uses.

0
Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
4 mins ago
EU Endorses Alliance on Small Modular Reactors: A Strategic Shift in Europe's Energy Policy
In a significant development that marks a strategic shift in Europe’s energy policy, European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, has endorsed the formation of a European alliance on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at the recent 16th European Nuclear Energy Forum. Simson’s endorsement comes in the wake of the European Parliament’s adoption of the Net Zero
EU Endorses Alliance on Small Modular Reactors: A Strategic Shift in Europe's Energy Policy
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
2 hours ago
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
Government to Launch 'Green Energy' Information System and New Customs Regulations
2 hours ago
Government to Launch 'Green Energy' Information System and New Customs Regulations
China's Leap into Vehicle-to-Grid Technology: A Game Changer for Energy Efficiency
1 hour ago
China's Leap into Vehicle-to-Grid Technology: A Game Changer for Energy Efficiency
West Bromwich to Welcome New Wave of Eco-friendly Homes
2 hours ago
West Bromwich to Welcome New Wave of Eco-friendly Homes
Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Champions Energy Efficiency in 2024
2 hours ago
Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Champions Energy Efficiency in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
1 min
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
3 mins
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
5 mins
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
6 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
7 mins
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
7 mins
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
8 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
9 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app