en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Boeing’s X-32 vs Lockheed Martin’s X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Boeing’s X-32 vs Lockheed Martin’s X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition

The year was 1996 and the stage was set for a fierce competition in the aviation industry. Boeing, a renowned name in aerospace, had entered a contract with the US Department of Defense for the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program. The ambitious project aimed to create a tactical aircraft not only for the US military but also for the UK’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The X-32A and X-32B: Boeing’s Contenders

Boeing developed two concept aircraft, X-32A and X-32B, for the program. The X-32A, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, proved its mettle with 66 successful flights spread over four months. Meanwhile, the X-32B, with 78 flights, showcased its prowess in short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities. However, despite the successful tests, the Department of Defense selected Lockheed Martin’s X-35, which later became the F-35 Lightning II, over Boeing’s X-32 in October 2001.

Expert Opinions: The X-32 vs. the X-35

David Tussey, a former US Navy pilot, and David Rendall, an aviation expert, opined on the competition. They suggested that the X-32 may have held some advantages over the X-35, such as cost, survivability, and potential for future expansion due to its simpler design. However, both acknowledged that the X-32 would have faced comparable issues as the F-35, including avionics and stealth coating maintenance.

The Boeing F-32: The Untested Future

The final design of the Boeing F-32 featured significant alterations, including a new wing and taileron concept. This version, however, remained untested and would have required additional years of development. The F-32 thus remains a testament to Boeing’s innovative capabilities, a symbol of what could have been in the realm of military aviation.

0
Aviation Military United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
24 seconds ago
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
Boeing’s latest 777-9 widebody jet is all set to make its first appearance in India at the Wings India 2024 airshow in Hyderabad. Destined to land on Indian soil on January 16, the flight test airplane will be on display for the public from January 18-19. This comes as part of Air India’s significant order
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
30 mins ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
52 mins ago
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
9 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
12 mins ago
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan's Air Travel
22 mins ago
Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan's Air Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
1 min
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
1 min
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
3 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
4 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
7 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
7 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
9 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
9 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
10 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
17 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
58 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app