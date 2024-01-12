Boeing’s X-32 vs Lockheed Martin’s X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition

The year was 1996 and the stage was set for a fierce competition in the aviation industry. Boeing, a renowned name in aerospace, had entered a contract with the US Department of Defense for the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program. The ambitious project aimed to create a tactical aircraft not only for the US military but also for the UK’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The X-32A and X-32B: Boeing’s Contenders

Boeing developed two concept aircraft, X-32A and X-32B, for the program. The X-32A, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, proved its mettle with 66 successful flights spread over four months. Meanwhile, the X-32B, with 78 flights, showcased its prowess in short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities. However, despite the successful tests, the Department of Defense selected Lockheed Martin’s X-35, which later became the F-35 Lightning II, over Boeing’s X-32 in October 2001.

Expert Opinions: The X-32 vs. the X-35

David Tussey, a former US Navy pilot, and David Rendall, an aviation expert, opined on the competition. They suggested that the X-32 may have held some advantages over the X-35, such as cost, survivability, and potential for future expansion due to its simpler design. However, both acknowledged that the X-32 would have faced comparable issues as the F-35, including avionics and stealth coating maintenance.

The Boeing F-32: The Untested Future

The final design of the Boeing F-32 featured significant alterations, including a new wing and taileron concept. This version, however, remained untested and would have required additional years of development. The F-32 thus remains a testament to Boeing’s innovative capabilities, a symbol of what could have been in the realm of military aviation.