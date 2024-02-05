Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk Training Jet Program Encounters Further Delays

Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk training jet program for the U.S. Air Force has hit turbulent skies as supply chain issues have delayed the delivery of two remaining test aircraft. The program, which has already seen three of the five test jets delivered to the Air Force, is now adjusting its flight plan with the production line expected to be operational only by mid-2024, a setback from the initially planned early 2024.

Adjusting the Flight Plan

These delays have necessitated a rebaselining of the schedule last year, pushing the official start of production from December 2023 to February 2025. In an unconventional maneuver, Boeing has entered into an exclusive agreement with the Defense Contract Management Agency to oversee early production prior to a formal contract. This signifies a concerted effort to mitigate further delays and keep the program on track.

Looking Ahead

The first production aircraft is now projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2026. However, in a positive turn, Boeing is exploring the feasibility of delivering some aircraft ahead of schedule. This move, if successful, could help regain some of the lost ground. The Air Force has set a threshold date of February 2026 for the production decision, adding another time marker for Boeing to meet.

Financial Impact

Boeing has incurred a significant financial toll, with approximately $1.3 billion in losses on the fixed-price development contract. The effects of the latest delays on earnings will be assessed in the next cycle, adding another layer of complexity to the evolving situation. Despite these setbacks and concerns from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the schedule, officials remain hopeful about the jet's future, including the potential adaptation into an armed light attack jet.