Boeing’s Starliner Passes Key Parachute System Test Ahead of Crewed Mission

In a critical step towards a manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Boeing has successfully completed a key parachute system test for the Starliner spacecraft. The test, carried out on January 9, confirmed the functionality of the redesigned parachute system, with a focus on a fortified soft link joint and a textile joint to improve overall robustness.

A Rigorous Test Over the Arizona Desert

The test took place over the harsh landscape of the Arizona desert, utilizing a dart-shaped sled that mirrored the weight of the Starliner. The sled was dropped from a NASA C-130 cargo aircraft at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground. Visual confirmation of the successful parachute deployment and smooth landing was achieved, with preliminary data indicating that the primary objectives of the test were met.

Ensuring Safety and Certifying Systems

Following this successful test, further examination and inspections will be conducted to finalize the system’s certification. The main aim of these rigorous tests and analyses is to ensure the safety of the astronauts who will be aboard the Starliner during its upcoming missions.

A Step Closer to the Crewed Mission

In parallel to these developments, NASA and Boeing are gearing up for the Crew Flight Test of the Starliner, slated to take off no earlier than mid-April for a 10-day mission to the ISS. This mission, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, is a significant step forward, following the Starliner’s completion of two uncrewed flight tests, including a successful docking with the ISS in May 2022.