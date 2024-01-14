en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Boeing’s Starliner Parachute System Successfully Tested: A Leap Towards Crewed ISS Mission

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Boeing’s Starliner Parachute System Successfully Tested: A Leap Towards Crewed ISS Mission

On the vast canvas of Arizona’s desert, a significant milestone in the realm of space exploration was inked on January 9. Boeing, the renowned aerospace giant, successfully executed a test of the Starliner‘s revamped parachute system. This crucial step forges a promising path toward the eagerly-anticipated crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Testing Milestones and Outcomes

The test was conducted at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, involving a dart-shaped test vehicle dispensed from a NASA C-130 cargo aircraft. The evaluation focused on the refurbished parachute system’s effectiveness, particularly ensuring the functionality of its integral components. Upon deployment, the parachute’s performance and the test vehicle’s gentle landing were visually validated, and preliminary data analysis indicates optimistic results. Engineering teams are set to delve into the test outcomes, working meticulously towards finalizing system certification.

A Step Towards the Starliner’s Crew Flight Test

This rigorous parachute system test holds immense importance for the preparations of Starliner’s Crew Flight Test. The mission, scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-April, promises a 10-day expedition to the ISS. The tested parachute system embodies enhanced robustness, courtesy of a redesigned soft link joint and a reinforced textile joint, integral to the mission’s success.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Initiative

The successful drop test is a crucial cog in the wheel of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. This initiative seeks to expedite the development of American-made spacecraft and rockets capable of ferrying humans to and from the ISS. With this successful test, Boeing inches closer to realizing this objective, marking a significant stride in American space exploration.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
Boeing's Starliner Passes Key Parachute System Test Ahead of Crewed Mission
In a critical step towards a manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Boeing has successfully completed a key parachute system test for the Starliner spacecraft. The test, carried out on January 9, confirmed the functionality of the redesigned parachute system, with a focus on a fortified soft link joint and a textile joint
Boeing's Starliner Passes Key Parachute System Test Ahead of Crewed Mission
Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes
43 mins ago
Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes
Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus's Acidic Clouds
49 mins ago
Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus's Acidic Clouds
Space Shuttle Legacy: Inspiring the Future of Reusable Spacecraft
18 mins ago
Space Shuttle Legacy: Inspiring the Future of Reusable Spacecraft
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
19 mins ago
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
Unraveling the Multistage Birth Story of an Underwater Superstructure
40 mins ago
Unraveling the Multistage Birth Story of an Underwater Superstructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Appalachian State Clinches Victory Over James Madison in Intense Sun Belt Showdown
8 seconds
Appalachian State Clinches Victory Over James Madison in Intense Sun Belt Showdown
Detroit Lions' Transformation under Dan Campbell: A Tale of Resurgence
26 seconds
Detroit Lions' Transformation under Dan Campbell: A Tale of Resurgence
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
31 seconds
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
53 seconds
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
Southend United Triumphs Over Eastleigh: Dackers' Return and Rising Young Talent
54 seconds
Southend United Triumphs Over Eastleigh: Dackers' Return and Rising Young Talent
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
1 min
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
1 min
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
1 min
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
2 mins
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app