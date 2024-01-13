en English
Business

Boeing’s Setback Opens Doors for China’s Aviation Industry

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
When Bob Sauer settled down for a peaceful Sunday evening, he could scarcely have predicted the news that would disrupt the tranquility of his day. Events halfway across the globe in the aviation industry were about to thrust him into an unexpected whirlwind, a testament to the ripple effect that large corporations like Boeing can have on everyday individuals.

The Boeing Setback

Boeing Co., an American aerospace titan, has been hit with additional requirements by US aviation regulators before its 737 Max 9 jets can return to service. This decision by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes in the wake of an alarming incident last week, indicating a shift in the government’s stance toward the aerospace behemoth.

The FAA is mandating Boeing to furnish additional data prior to approving inspection and maintenance procedures that airlines must carry out to resume flights. This development reflects a stringent approach by the administration, which has traditionally maintained a more relaxed oversight over the aerospace giant.

Passengers Seek Legal Recourse

Six passengers have taken legal action against Boeing, claiming unspecified damages for personal and economic harms allegedly incurred due to a door plug blowing out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 during a flight. The incident resulted in explosive decompression, with no serious injuries among the 177 passengers onboard. The passengers, however, report physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Alaska Airlines, in a bid to quell the unrest, offered a full refund and a $1,500 cash payment to cover incidental expenses to the passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are probing the incident, with Alaska Airlines grounding its 737 Max 9s voluntarily.

Tough Road Ahead for Boeing

The FAA is collecting data from the inspection of 40 of the planes before deciding whether the process will work for the rest of the grounded planes. With an ongoing audit of the Boeing 737 Max 9 production line and its suppliers, there is an increased focus on ensuring quality control.

Boeing, with a history of repeated quality and safety issues extending beyond the 737 model to the 787 Dreamliner and 777 jet, acknowledges its errors and emphasizes complete transparency. However, the absence of a timeline from the FAA suggests that Boeing’s planes may remain grounded for an indefinite period.

This setback for Boeing could potentially open the door for China’s aviation industry to gain a stronger foothold in the global market. Despite past ridicule from Western critics of China’s commercial airliner, the tables may be turning in China’s favor.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

