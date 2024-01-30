Boeing's Reputation Dips Following 737 Max 9 Incident: Morning Consult Report

The reputation of aerospace giant Boeing has suffered a significant hit, as indicated by a recent report from Morning Consult. The study revealed a 12 percentage point drop in net trust among U.S. adults from December 2023 to January 2024. This measure, which calculates trust minus distrust, also showed a decrease among frequent flyers and business travelers.

Boeing's Dwindling Trust in the Wake of Incident

This downturn in public perception follows an incident on January 5, where a door plug blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines. Despite this unfortunate event, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, which discovered loose bolts on its 737 Max 9s, did not experience the same negative impact on their reputation.

Boeing's Response

In response to the situation, Boeing's Commercial Airplanes CEO, Stanley Deal, acknowledged the issue and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to airline customers. He further promised a comprehensive plan to return the airplanes to service safely and improve quality and delivery performance.

Boeing's Reputation: A Historical Perspective

The Morning Consult report highlighted that Boeing's reputation had been lower in the past, particularly after two Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019. Since then, trust in Boeing had been on the recovery path, especially among high-dollar investors. Despite the recent setback, Americans generally have more trust in Boeing than in Airbus, its main competitor. However, Airbus outpaced Boeing in net trust scores from U.S. respondents this month for the second time in five years.

The report anticipates that Boeing's net trust metrics will further decline, but not to the extent of the 2019 drop. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that grounded Max 9s that pass inspection can fly again, with several airlines resuming operations. Currently, Boeing 737 Max 9s are in use by 11 airlines worldwide.