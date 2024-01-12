Boeing’s Quality Control and FAA Oversight Under Scrutiny

In the wake of an alarming incident involving a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, Senator Maria Cantwell, the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, has raised probing questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) oversight abilities.

Calling Out the FAA

Cantwell’s concerns stem from her belief that the FAA’s practice of giving manufacturers a 50-day advance warning before conducting quality system audits may enable them to prepare exclusively for the audit, rather than upholding consistent quality standards. This raises the question of whether FAA’s oversight is effective, or if it merely provides a window for companies to sidestep accountability.

FAA’s Response to Previous Requests

In January 2023, Cantwell requested a special technical audit of Boeing’s production systems. This plea was rebuffed by the FAA, which maintained that regular audit tools were sufficient for the task. In light of the recent incident, the FAA has now launched a formal investigation to assess if Boeing adhered to its approved design and safety operation standards.

Boeing’s ‘Verification Optimization’ Program Under Scrutiny

Another focal point of Cantwell’s inquiry is Boeing’s ‘Verification Optimization’ program. This initiative, which has led to the elimination of thousands of quality inspections and inspector positions, is being scrutinized for potential conflicts with FAA requirements. Cantwell has also requested documentation pertaining to safety audits of Boeing and its fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems from the past two years.

For his part, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has recognized a ‘quality escape’ in the case of the MAX 9 aircraft and has pledged full cooperation with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigations. Despite this, the incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of Boeing’s aircraft, a concern that extends beyond Cantwell to other senators and stakeholders in the aviation industry.

As this situation unfolds, the aviation world will be closely monitoring the FAA’s investigation and Boeing’s response to these concerns. The outcome of these investigations could potentially have far-reaching implications for Boeing, the FAA, and the future of aviation safety.