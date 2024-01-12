en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Boeing’s Quality Control and FAA Oversight Under Scrutiny

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Boeing’s Quality Control and FAA Oversight Under Scrutiny

In the wake of an alarming incident involving a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, Senator Maria Cantwell, the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, has raised probing questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) oversight abilities.

Calling Out the FAA

Cantwell’s concerns stem from her belief that the FAA’s practice of giving manufacturers a 50-day advance warning before conducting quality system audits may enable them to prepare exclusively for the audit, rather than upholding consistent quality standards. This raises the question of whether FAA’s oversight is effective, or if it merely provides a window for companies to sidestep accountability.

FAA’s Response to Previous Requests

In January 2023, Cantwell requested a special technical audit of Boeing’s production systems. This plea was rebuffed by the FAA, which maintained that regular audit tools were sufficient for the task. In light of the recent incident, the FAA has now launched a formal investigation to assess if Boeing adhered to its approved design and safety operation standards.

Boeing’s ‘Verification Optimization’ Program Under Scrutiny

Another focal point of Cantwell’s inquiry is Boeing’s ‘Verification Optimization’ program. This initiative, which has led to the elimination of thousands of quality inspections and inspector positions, is being scrutinized for potential conflicts with FAA requirements. Cantwell has also requested documentation pertaining to safety audits of Boeing and its fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems from the past two years.

For his part, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has recognized a ‘quality escape’ in the case of the MAX 9 aircraft and has pledged full cooperation with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigations. Despite this, the incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of Boeing’s aircraft, a concern that extends beyond Cantwell to other senators and stakeholders in the aviation industry.

As this situation unfolds, the aviation world will be closely monitoring the FAA’s investigation and Boeing’s response to these concerns. The outcome of these investigations could potentially have far-reaching implications for Boeing, the FAA, and the future of aviation safety.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
24 mins ago
Shoreham Crash Victims' Families Oppose Pilot's Bid to Fly Again
The 2015 Shoreham Airshow tragedy continues to cast long shadows over the lives of the victims’ families. A recent claim by pilot Andrew Hill, involved in the fatal crash that claimed 11 lives, has rekindled their pain. Hill seeks to have his suspended flying license reinstated, a move that has been met with outrage and
Shoreham Crash Victims' Families Oppose Pilot's Bid to Fly Again
Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters
2 hours ago
Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
3 hours ago
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
India's Longest Sea Bridge: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth
38 mins ago
India's Longest Sea Bridge: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth
Siberian Airlines Request Extension on Service Life of Soviet-Era Antonov Aircraft Amid Sanctions
1 hour ago
Siberian Airlines Request Extension on Service Life of Soviet-Era Antonov Aircraft Amid Sanctions
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
2 hours ago
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
2 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
2 mins
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
3 mins
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
3 mins
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
4 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
Trump's Perspective on Civil Fraud Trial: A Closer Look
4 mins
Trump's Perspective on Civil Fraud Trial: A Closer Look
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
5 mins
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
6 mins
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
7 mins
The Healthy Greens Dilemma: Risks and Recommendations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app