Boeing's Commitment to Quality and Safety Highlighted in Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, conducted its fourth-quarter earnings call for 2023, bringing a spotlight on its commitment to enhancement and accountability in the wake of the 737 MAX 9 grounding incident. The call was led by Matt Welch, Vice President of Investor Relations, and attended by President and CEO Dave Calhoun, along with Executive Vice President and CFO Brian West.

Apology and Accountability

In a significant move, the company tendered an apology to Alaska Airlines and the passengers affected by the grounding of the 737 MAX 9. Boeing acknowledged the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and accepted accountability, consciously refraining from speculating on the cause of the incident. The company has taken a series of steps aimed at improving its quality controls, including issuing bulletins to suppliers, opening factories for direct oversight, and bringing onboard an expert advisor to review their quality management system.

Quality Stand Down and Regulatory Oversight

The Boeing leadership initiated a 'quality stand down,' an exercise involving over 10,000 employees focusing solely on safety and quality. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also introduced new oversight measures for Boeing's 737 manufacturing, to which Boeing has pledged full cooperation. Production rates will be maintained at 38 units per month until both the FAA and Boeing are satisfied with the quality of the aircraft.

Financial Performance and Production Outlook

The company reported a revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, a 10% year-over-year increase. The core loss per share stood at $0.47, and the free cash flow was reported to be $3 billion. Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) reported 611 net orders and 157 deliveries, with a backlog valued at $441 billion. The 737 MAX had 396 deliveries in the year, and Boeing will keep production at 38 per month, with the majority of the 737 MAX 9 aircraft already back in service. Approximately 200 MAX airplanes remain in inventory, categorized based on production date and certification status.

While the financial outlook for 2024 was not given, the company's focus remains on ensuring quality and safety in production. The 787 program delivered 23 airplanes in the quarter and transitioned to a production rate of five per month, aiming for 10 per month by 2025-2026.