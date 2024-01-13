en English
Aviation

Boeing’s 737 MAX Panel Procedures Under Scrutiny After Mid-Air Emergency

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Boeing's 737 MAX Panel Procedures Under Scrutiny After Mid-Air Emergency

A pivotal examination is currently underway concerning Boeing’s 737 MAX Panel procedures, following a mid-air emergency that led to an unplanned landing of an Alaska Airlines jet. The incident, which resulted in a gaping hole in the fuselage, has thrown a spotlight on Boeing’s standard factory procedures. The narrative unfolding brings to the fore the stress points in the global aerospace industry, dealing with labor and supply shortages, and the potential implications of production workarounds.

Boeing’s 737 MAX Panel Procedures

Boeing’s standard factory procedures involve not making adjustments to a special panel—sent in a semi-completed state from supplier Spirit AeroSystems—unless factory tests indicate an issue. This panel replaces an optional emergency exit, usually removed by Boeing workers to install cabin equipment before it is replaced and finished. However, the source confirms, Boeing only adjusts the panel if there are indications of incorrect installation. It conducts checks and pressurization tests before plane delivery, with interior loading taking place at a different location.

Incident Sparks Formal Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a formal investigation into the MAX 9, in addition to a separate accident investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA perceives the issue as a manufacturing problem rather than a design flaw. The plug that ripped off the Alaska Airlines jet is typically secured inside the fuselage by four bolts. However, it remains unclear when these bolts are secured or what checks Boeing performs.

Following the incident, the FAA grounded over 170 planes of similar make. Reports of loose bolts in other aircraft have surfaced, bringing Boeing’s quality controls under scrutiny. Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems have refrained from commenting on these matters and Reuters has been unable to independently verify the production practices.

Impact on the Aerospace Industry

The aerospace industry is grappling with supply and labor shortages, leading to production workarounds that further complicate the monitoring of precise production processes. The FAA’s intensified oversight of Boeing, coupled with an audit of the 737 Max 9 production, could potentially trigger a re-evaluation of the practice of relying on manufacturer employees for safety analysis of planes.

This incident has amplified questions about Boeing’s quality control and the FAA’s capabilities to oversee operations. Legislators have criticized the practice of deputizing Boeing employees as inspectors, and the FAA is contemplating the use of an independent third party to supervise Boeing’s inspections and quality system.

In the wake of this incident, the aerospace industry finds itself at a crossroads, balancing the demands of production with the imperatives of safety. The outcome of these investigations could have far-reaching implications for industry standards and practices, and the long-term credibility of major players like Boeing.

0
Aviation United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

