Aviation

Boeing’s 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Boeing’s 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery

Boeing’s ongoing 737 Max crisis has added another chapter to its perilous narrative, sending tremors through the industry and raising grave concerns about the aerospace giant’s future. The crisis, triggered by two devastating crashes involving the 737 Max model, has tainted the company’s reputation, prompting serious questions about its corporate ethos and commitment to safety. Industry insiders and customers have drawn attention to a litany of strategic and engineering missteps that paved the way for this crisis, projecting that it will likely take years for Boeing to mend the damage.

Unraveling a Series of Missteps

Recent safety checks have unveiled loose bolts on the grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, further amplifying the management’s concerns about the construction of these top-selling planes. This revelation, coupled with the Max 9 grounding, has spooked investors, leading to a sharp drop in Boeing’s share price in premarket trading after hundreds of flights were suspended and safety inspections recommenced.

Adding to Boeing’s woes is a delay in the resumption of 737 MAX deliveries to China, following a panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9. China Southern Airlines, which was slated to receive MAX planes in January, has now decided to conduct additional safety inspections. China’s aviation regulator has also advised the country’s airlines to conduct precautionary safety inspections on their Boeing 737 MAX jets. This comes after China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing planes in 2019 following the grounding of the 737 MAX worldwide in the wake of two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing’s Struggle: A Long Road to Recovery

The Boeing 737 Max crisis has taken a turn for the worse, with regulators now probing whether Boeing failed to ensure the safety of its 737 Max 9 plane. In response, Boeing has grounded 20% of its fleet and canceled hundreds of flights until the 737 Max 9 can undergo safety inspections. The Federal Aviation Administration has slammed Boeing’s instructions for how airlines should check the planes as inadequate, prompting the company to revise them.

The heightened scrutiny follows the agency opening an investigation into the safety of the 737 Max 9 plane, which lost a fuselage panel while in flight last week. The challenges looming before Boeing are amplified by the need to regain the trust of regulators, airlines, and the flying public, and the urgency to overhaul internal processes to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

Impact on Sino-US Relations and Global Aviation

Boeing’s predicament has significant implications for Sino-US relations and the global aviation landscape. Since 2017, amid escalating trade tensions, Boeing has been virtually frozen out of new orders from China. The latest developments are likely to further strain relations and disrupt global aviation dynamics. Beijing, for now, is refraining from making further substantive moves as it awaits more clarity from U.S. investigations into the accident.

Aviation Business United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

