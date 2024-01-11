en English
Aviation

Boeing Under Investigation Following 737 Max 9 Incident

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Boeing Under Investigation Following 737 Max 9 Incident

In a move that echoes previous scrutiny faced by the aviation giant, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into Boeing.

This action comes in light of an alarming incident involving a two-month-old Boeing 737 Max 9, operated by Alaska Airlines, that prompted an emergency landing due to the detachment of a cabin panel mid-flight.

The incident, which transpired while the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 16,000 feet, led to the FAA issuing an immediate grounding of the 737 Max 9 fleet for comprehensive inspections.

Loose Hardware Reports Rattle Confidence

Adding to the tension, both Alaska and United Airlines have since reported discoveries of loose hardware on their aircraft. While no serious injuries occurred during the Alaska Airlines flight, these subsequent revelations have further undermined confidence in the safety protocols associated with the 737 Max 9.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also joined the fray, launching its own investigation into the cause of the panel detachment.

FAA’s Stern Warning to Boeing

In a sternly-worded letter dispatched to a Boeing quality assurance official, the FAA underscored Boeing’s fundamental responsibility in ensuring that its aircraft conform to approved designs and are safe for operation.

The letter, signed by John Piccola, an aviation safety official, pointedly suggested the possibility of Boeing’s failure to comply with quality inspection and test procedures. The FAA’s communication serves as a stark reminder of the high safety standards expected of Boeing’s manufacturing practices.

Boeing Under Scrutiny Again

The current investigation is a fresh blow to Boeing, already grappling with the aftermath of previous global scrutiny of its 737 Max series. These aircrafts had been grounded worldwide for 20 months following two fatal crashes.

As of now, Boeing has yet to comment on the FAA’s investigation or the concerns raised in the FAA’s letter. The aviation industry and the flying public will undoubtedly be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

Aviation Safety United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

