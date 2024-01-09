en English
Aviation

Boeing Shares Plummet as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Boeing shares plummeted 8% on Monday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a grounding order for dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. The order came on the heels of an alarming incident last Friday when a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight blew out midflight at around 16,000 feet. Despite Boeing issuing inspection instructions to airlines, which allowed some recovery, the stock still closed down by approximately 6%.

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9

The FAA’s decision affects around 171 planes and applies to all U.S. airlines and carriers operating within U.S. territory. The largest operators of the 737 Max 9, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, are likely to bear the brunt of this order. The grounding order came after the National Transportation Safety Board reported that the incident on the Alaska Airlines flight involved a loud bang and a violent force that dislodged headrests and seatbacks, leading to an emergency return to Portland, Oregon.

Impact on Market

Following the incident, shares of Spirit AeroSystems, a manufacturer of components for the 737 Max, dropped by 11%. On the other hand, shares of Boeing’s competitor, Airbus, rose by 2.5% as speculation grew that Airbus could potentially benefit from Boeing’s challenges. The situation has led to heightened investor concerns, resulting in a sell-off in Boeing’s shares.

Boeing’s Persistent Challenges

The FAA’s directive reflects ongoing scrutiny of Boeing following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, along with other issues such as pandemic supply chain disruptions and quality defects. Boeing agreed with the FAA’s decision and is working with regulators on inspection procedures. However, the incident raises questions about Boeing’s quality control and the impact of inexperienced labor. Despite the pressure to increase the production of the Max, this incident has cast a shadow on the company’s ability to ensure product safety.

Aviation Business United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

