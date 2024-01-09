en English
Aviation

Boeing Pledges Support for Airlines in 737 Max 9 Inspections Amid Safety Concerns

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST


In a decisive move reflecting its unwavering commitment to safety, Boeing has pledged to support airlines worldwide as they undertake mandated inspections of the 737 Max 9 aircraft’s door plug. This aid comes in the wake of safety concerns associated with this critical aircraft component, which led to an inspection directive. The move aims to bolster confidence among Boeing’s airline clients and the global flying community, following historical issues surrounding the 737 Max series.

FAA Approves Inspection Method

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has greenlighted a method to comply with the emergency airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737-9 and made it available to affected operators. The FAA’s directive necessitated the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or within U.S. territory. The aircraft can return to flight only after undergoing immediate inspections, estimated to last between four to eight hours per aircraft. These inspections come in response to the investigation into the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident.

Impact on Airlines

Several airlines, such as United, Aeromexico, and Copa, have temporarily ceased operations of their 737 MAX 9 aircraft until the required inspections are completed. The directive affects approximately 171 airplanes globally. However, carriers like American Airlines, Air Canada, and Southwest Airlines do not operate the MAX 9 and are not impacted by this development.

Boeing’s Proactive Stance

Boeing’s decision to assist airlines with the inspections underscores their proactive approach to safety, and it is a testament to their commitment to maintaining high safety standards in the aviation industry. The company’s move also reflects a broader commitment within the industry to swiftly address concerns and minimize risks to passengers and crew. All airlines operating the 737 Max 9 are expected to comply promptly with the inspection requirements to preclude any potential safety issues.

Aviation Safety United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

