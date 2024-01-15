Boeing Pledges Increased Safety Measures After Midair Incident

Boeing, the American aerospace company, has announced plans to conduct additional inspections following a recent incident involving a midair blowout of a panel on one of its aircraft. The incident, which raised concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing's airplanes, did not lead to any injuries or fatalities. Boeing's management admitted that the company's safety standards are "not where we need to be" and pledged to implement more rigorous inspection procedures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

A String of Troubles for Boeing

This incident is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents for Boeing. The company has faced troubles, including the grounding of the 737 Max by Federal regulators following the crashes of Max 8 planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident on the Alaska plane.

Boeing Bolsters Quality Assurance

Boeing is working with affected airlines to inspect mid exit door plugs and ensure they are installed per specifications on their 737 9 fleet. The company is taking immediate actions to bolster quality assurance and controls across their factories and production system. They are also cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB investigations and are committed to ensuring every Boeing airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards.

Impact on Deliveries to China

Boeing faces a delay in the resumption of deliveries of 737 MAX jets to China following the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 mid-air blowout. China Southern Airlines had planned to receive MAX planes in January, but now plans to conduct additional safety inspections on the aircraft. China's aviation regulator has instructed the country's airlines to conduct precautionary safety checks on their Boeing 737 MAX jets. A restart of MAX deliveries would be a major breakthrough for Boeing's relationship with China, impacted by the MAX crisis and U.S.-China political tensions.