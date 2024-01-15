Boeing Opens Factory Doors to Airlines for In-depth Aircraft Inspections

In a significant move towards transparency and improved quality control, aerospace giant Boeing has announced a series of measures that allow airlines to conduct their own checks on the aircraft they purchase. This unprecedented decision could potentially address the quality concerns that have been looming over Boeing's head, particularly following the grounding of the 737 MAX after two fatal crashes.

Advertisment

Stepping Up Quality Practices

Boeing's announcement of immediate actions to enhance quality comes in the wake of a Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft experiencing a midflight panel break. This incident led to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all Max-9 planes. In response, Boeing is augmenting oversight and inspections throughout its build process, including extending an invitation to airlines to visit its assembly lines for their own inspections.

Open Doors for Airline Customers

Part of Boeing's response to the near-disaster on a 737 Max 9 jet includes opening its factories to airline customers. The planemaker is sending a team to its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., to inspect and approve mid-exit door plugs before fuselage sections can be shipped. This move aims to ensure that every component part of the aircraft meets the highest safety and quality standards before it leaves the factory.

Boeing is not stopping at internal measures. It is bringing in outside experts to review its quality controls, reinforcing its commitment to build aircraft that meet the highest safety standards. By taking immediate actions to bolster quality assurance and controls across its factories, Boeing aims to rebuild trust with its customers and the flying public.