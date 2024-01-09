en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Boeing Initiates Steps to Unground 737 Max 9 Following Mishap

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Boeing Initiates Steps to Unground 737 Max 9 Following Mishap

In a significant development, Boeing has initiated corrective measures to return the grounded 737 Max 9 back into service. This move follows an unspecified incident that had led to the grounding of the aircraft. The details of the incident or the exact steps Boeing is taking to unground the aircraft remain undisclosed, yet the move is considered a progressive step for the manufacturer in addressing safety issues and regaining trust in its aircraft.

A History of Grounding

The 737 Max series has a history of grounding due to safety concerns. Two fatal crashes involving the 737 Max 8 model had led to widespread concerns over the aircraft’s safety systems. The grounding of the 737 Max 9 marks another episode in this series, further intensifying the scrutiny Boeing and its aircraft are under.

Addressing Safety Concerns

Boeing has issued guidance to airlines for inspections to prevent midair fuselage blowouts on grounded 737 Max 9 jetliners. United Airlines, following the guidance, found ‘installation issues’ in some of its aircraft, reflecting the intense scrutiny Boeing and its suppliers are facing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has outlined enhanced inspections and corrective action requirements that operators must fulfill before any aircraft is put back into service.

Boeing’s Path to Redemption

Boeing’s efforts to unground the 737 Max 9 are being closely monitored by aviation authorities, airlines, and the public. The company is treading cautiously through this potential reputational minefield, with its CEO canceling an annual executive retreat and urging employees to prioritize safety. This incident has further eroded confidence in Boeing’s workhorse single-aisle jet, emphasizing the need for the company to prove the safety of its aircraft before it can resume commercial flights.

0
Aviation United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified
In an alarming revelation, United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on the panels of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jets, echoing a similar issue that occurred on an Alaska Airlines plane leading to a part detaching mid-flight. The incident raised serious concerns about the safety of these aircraft and the integrity of their installation processes.
United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified
Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment
42 mins ago
Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections
48 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
10 mins ago
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
39 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes
40 mins ago
Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes
Latest Headlines
World News
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
20 seconds
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
47 seconds
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
56 seconds
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
4 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
5 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
6 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
6 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
7 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app