Boeing Expands US Operations: New Manufacturing Site in Albuquerque and Training Center in Jacksonville

Boeing, the multinational aerospace titan, has broadened its horizons with two remarkable expansions in the United States, marking a significant milestone in its quest for aerospace supremacy. The company celebrated the inauguration of its brand-new Jacksonville Training Systems Center of Excellence amidst much fanfare. Alongside this, Boeing unveiled an avant-garde manufacturing site in Albuquerque, dedicated to the construction of directed energy laser systems.

Unveiling the Future of Defense Technology

One such advanced system, the Mobile Compact Laser Weapon System, has already been rigorously field-tested by the Marine Corps over several years. The Albuquerque site, currently employing around 160 people, aims to enhance this potent technology primarily used for defense against unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. This laser technology has also played a pivotal role in spacecraft docking at the International Space Station, demonstrating its versatility and profound potential.

Investing in Albuquerque's Future

Boeing plans to bolster the workforce of the Albuquerque facility by hiring an additional 20 to 30 employees within the next year. This move will be accompanied by an investment of about $5 million, reflecting the company's commitment to the region. The expansion aligns perfectly with the ambitions of Albuquerque, which is striving to become a global leader in directed energy technology, a vision shared by its Mayor, Tim Keller.

An Answer to Global Drone Threats

The significance of such groundbreaking technology is underscored by the rising prevalence of drone threats in international conflicts, as witnessed in Ukraine and Israel. Boeing intends to develop larger, more powerful laser weapon systems capable of countering a wider array of threats. This emphasizes the escalating need for innovative defensive technologies in the face of potential adversaries.