Aviation

Boeing Calls for Inspection of 737 Max Jets Amid Safety Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:05 pm EST
Boeing Calls for Inspection of 737 Max Jets Amid Safety Concerns

In an effort to uphold its commitment to safety, Boeing, the aerospace titan, has issued a directive for airlines operating its 737 Max jets to conduct inspections. The call for inspection comes amid concerns over a potentially loose bolt, discovered during a routine maintenance check by an international airline.

Red Alert for Bolt Inspection

The issue at hand involves a bolt in the rudder control system of Boeing’s 737 Max jets. An international operator found a bolt with a missing nut during maintenance, raising concerns over the airworthiness of the aircraft. Boeing’s directive seeks to identify and rectify any such issues, thereby averting possible complications during flight operations. Each inspection is expected to take about two hours per airplane.

Impact on Airlines

Several airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, have begun conducting the inspections as part of their routine maintenance. American Airlines and Alaska Airlines anticipate completion of the inspections by the first half of January, with minimal to no impact on their operations. All new 737 Max jets will also undergo the check before their handover to customers.

Past Shadows and Future Commitments

Boeing’s 737 Max model has faced significant scrutiny in the past due to two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to worldwide groundings of the aircraft. Investigations attributed the crashes to a malfunctioning automated anti-stall device. Following these unfortunate incidents, Boeing made substantial changes to the plane and also reached settlements related to the crashes. The 737 Max was recertified in 2020 after rigorous testing of the updated flight control system.

This recent directive for inspection emphasizes Boeing’s proactive approach towards maintaining high safety standards and its commitment to ensuring the utmost airworthiness of its fleet. Amidst the echoes of past challenges, Boeing’s actions today underscore its dedication to safety, resilience, and continuous improvement.

0
Aviation Safety United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

