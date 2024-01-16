Boeing Tackles Safety Concerns, Appoints Retired Navy Admiral for Quality Review

In a bid to reinforce its commitment to safety and quality, Boeing has appointed retired Navy admiral Kirkland H. Donald as an independent advisor. The move, effective immediately, is geared towards conducting an exhaustive review of Boeing's quality management system for its commercial airplanes. Donald's extensive experience as a nuclear-trained submarine officer and his current positions as Chairman of both Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. and the nonprofit Battelle, make him an ideal choice for this role.

Boeing's Ongoing Quest for Quality and Safety

Donald, along with a team of external experts, is tasked with providing recommendations to Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun and the aerospace safety committee of the company's board of directors. The focus of the review is to ensure the quality and safety of Boeing's airplane production processes. This mission is of utmost importance, given the recent scrutiny over the company's aircraft manufacturing practices.

Addressing the Challenges with Expertise

Admiral Donald's team is expected to delve deep into the quality programs and practices in Boeing's manufacturing facilities and its oversight of commercial supplier quality. The findings from this assessment are poised to strengthen the oversight of quality in Boeing's factories and throughout its extended commercial airplane production system. This appointment reflects Boeing's determination to innovate for the future, lead with sustainability, and foster a culture based on core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

Impact on the Aerospace Giant

This move comes at a critical time for Boeing. The company's reputation took a hit after the rushed development of the 737 Max 8 and subsequent safety issues. The Federal Aviation Administration's temporary grounding of 171 Boeing aircraft for safety checks, following an emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet, further amplified the crisis. Despite the challenges, this appointment signals a positive step towards ensuring Boeing's commitment to safety and quality in its aircraft production.