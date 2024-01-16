Boeing Appoints Retired Admiral to Lead Quality Review After 737 Max 9 Incident

In a decisive move to address quality management concerns, Boeing has announced the appointment of retired Admiral Kirkland Donald as a special advisor. The move follows an alarming incident involving a 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines, which triggered the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the 737 Max 9 jets for inspections. On January 5, a door plug blew off mid-flight on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, sending shockwaves through the aviation community and impacting Boeing's stock negatively.

Advertisment

Admiral Donald to Lead Quality Review

Admiral Kirkland Donald, renowned for his nearly 40-year stint in the U.S. Navy and his final assignment as the director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, will spearhead a comprehensive review of Boeing's quality management system. His team of external experts will delve into quality practices at Boeing Commercial Airplanes and its supply chain. The aim is to provide a robust report with actionable recommendations to Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and the aerospace safety committee of Boeing's board of directors.

Boeing's Stock Takes a Hit

Advertisment

The grounding of the 737 Max 9 jets has dealt a significant blow to Boeing's stock. It fell about 8% on Tuesday and has seen a near 20% decrease since the grounding began. The FAA has stated that the grounding will persist while it scrutinizes data from the aircraft inspections.

Aiming for Enhanced Oversight and Quality Control

Boeing's decision to appoint Donald is seen as an essential step towards bolstering its oversight of quality governance in its factories and throughout its extended commercial airplane production system. It comes amidst calls for a revamp of Boeing's management to ensure improved quality control and oversight throughout the manufacturing process. The move is expected to instill renewed confidence in Boeing's commitment to safety and quality.