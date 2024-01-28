Boeing 737 Max 9 Returns to Flight Following FAA-Approved Inspections

The Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, recently grounded due to a midair incident involving a blown door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight, have begun to return to service following FAA-approved inspections. The incident led to increased scrutiny of the production and manufacturing processes of the aircraft, prompting discussions about the delegation of inspections and quality control to a third party. This development emerges after a rough beginning to 2024 for airline stocks, triggered by Boeing's mid-air accident and a blocked merger.

FAA's Green Signal and Alaska Airlines' Resumption

Alaska Airlines has commenced commercial flights with these aircraft, kickstarting their service with a flight from Seattle to San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized a detailed inspection and maintenance procedure for all 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. The airline projects the completion of the inspection of all its grounded aircraft by the end of the month. Furthermore, Alaska Airlines is accommodating passengers reluctant to board the 737 Max 9 by offering alternative flights on different aircraft.

Boeing's Commitment to Regain Trust

Boeing's president and CEO, Stan Deal, has expressed regret for the disruptions caused and underscored the company's commitment to enhancing quality to regain trust. The company is facing a challenging time as it strives to restore confidence in its aircraft, particularly given the recent mid-air incident, which raised safety concerns and led to the grounding of the planes.

In addition to Alaska Airlines, United Airlines has also resumed passenger flights on the 737 Max 9. Its first flight took off from Newark, N.J. to Las Vegas, marking it as the only other airline, besides Alaska Airlines, to currently operate these jets. This move signifies a cautious revival of the 737 Max 9 aircraft in the aviation industry.