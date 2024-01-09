en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections

Boeing’s woes continue as its shares plummeted 8% following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order to ground dozens of its 737 Max 9 aircraft for urgent inspections. This development is a result of an incident where a door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight, and subsequent discoveries of loose bolts on door plugs on several of the airline’s 737 Max 9 planes. This issue compounds the challenges Boeing has already been grappling with since the grounding of its 737 Max 8 model after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The latest problem raises concerns about Boeing’s quality control and could impact airlines’ future procurement decisions.

Grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9

The FAA’s grounding of more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for urgent inspections has resulted in airlines canceling hundreds of flights. United and Alaska Airlines, the biggest operators of these planes, have been the most affected, with United cancelling 229 mainline flights and Alaska cancelling 143 flights. The inspections are focused on plugs used to seal an area set aside for extra emergency doors. The FAA approved Boeing’s inspection instructions, but the duration of the inspections and the cause of the door plug blowout are still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Implications for Boeing

This incident has deepened the crisis faced by Boeing, with loose bolts found on multiple grounded Max 9 aircraft. This raises serious safety concerns and has led to the cancellation of numerous flights. The impact of the grounding is being felt nationwide. Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun has canceled a company leadership summit and plans to hold an all-employee call to address the situation. This incident has placed fresh scrutiny on Boeing, which has spent years trying to resolve quality defects.

Financial and Market Impact

Boeing’s latest setback has sent its shares tumbling by 8%, reflecting investor concerns about the company’s quality control. This could potentially impact airlines’ future procurement decisions. In contrast, technology shares led gains on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 increasing by 1.41%, the Nasdaq Composite by 2.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.58%. The Stoxx 600 index in Europe also rose, lifted by tech and retail sectors. Nvidia introduced three new graphics cards, aiming to expand its consumer GPU presence after benefiting from last year’s AI boom.

Meanwhile, the housing market may see an early boost this year as mortgage interest rates fell sharply in December. Rates are substantially lower than in October, sparking early home-buying activity. Fannie Mae’s survey indicates that consumers anticipate further rate declines, contrasting with the record lows seen in 2020 and 2021 and the subsequent doubling in 2022. RBC Capital Markets has raised its year-end S&P 500 price target, signaling optimism despite a slow market start. Investors are also monitoring the housing market’s potential resurgence due to falling mortgage rates, which could reignite homebuying and impact housing prices.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
1 min ago
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
In a somber turn of events, an Australian pilot employed by Virgin Australia was discovered deceased in his hotel room in Apia, Samoa, on a Sunday morning. The tragic incident is now under the active investigation of the Samoa Police who are treating it as a potential homicide, casting a pall of concern over the
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
Boeing Pledges Support for Airlines in 737 Max 9 Inspections Amid Safety Concerns
31 mins ago
Boeing Pledges Support for Airlines in 737 Max 9 Inspections Amid Safety Concerns
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Boeing Shares Plummet as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
4 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet as FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
12 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
16 mins ago
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
Latest Headlines
World News
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
1 min
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
1 min
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
2 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
2 mins
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
2 mins
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
4 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
7 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
7 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
19 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app