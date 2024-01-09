Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections

Boeing’s woes continue as its shares plummeted 8% following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order to ground dozens of its 737 Max 9 aircraft for urgent inspections. This development is a result of an incident where a door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight, and subsequent discoveries of loose bolts on door plugs on several of the airline’s 737 Max 9 planes. This issue compounds the challenges Boeing has already been grappling with since the grounding of its 737 Max 8 model after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The latest problem raises concerns about Boeing’s quality control and could impact airlines’ future procurement decisions.

Grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9

The FAA’s grounding of more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for urgent inspections has resulted in airlines canceling hundreds of flights. United and Alaska Airlines, the biggest operators of these planes, have been the most affected, with United cancelling 229 mainline flights and Alaska cancelling 143 flights. The inspections are focused on plugs used to seal an area set aside for extra emergency doors. The FAA approved Boeing’s inspection instructions, but the duration of the inspections and the cause of the door plug blowout are still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Implications for Boeing

This incident has deepened the crisis faced by Boeing, with loose bolts found on multiple grounded Max 9 aircraft. This raises serious safety concerns and has led to the cancellation of numerous flights. The impact of the grounding is being felt nationwide. Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun has canceled a company leadership summit and plans to hold an all-employee call to address the situation. This incident has placed fresh scrutiny on Boeing, which has spent years trying to resolve quality defects.

Financial and Market Impact

Boeing’s latest setback has sent its shares tumbling by 8%, reflecting investor concerns about the company’s quality control. This could potentially impact airlines’ future procurement decisions. In contrast, technology shares led gains on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 increasing by 1.41%, the Nasdaq Composite by 2.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.58%. The Stoxx 600 index in Europe also rose, lifted by tech and retail sectors. Nvidia introduced three new graphics cards, aiming to expand its consumer GPU presence after benefiting from last year’s AI boom.

