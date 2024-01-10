en English
Aviation

Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: CEO Acknowledges Mistake After Mid-Flight Incident

In an unprecedented move, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun publicly recognized a flaw within the company following an alarming incident involving an Alaska Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. A door plug on the aircraft blew out mid-flight, creating a large hole in the fuselage. This incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the 737 Max 9 fleet for immediate inspections.

Flight Cancellations and the FAA’s Grounding Decision

In light of the incident, Alaska Airlines announced the cancellation of 110 to 150 daily flights that were scheduled to use the 737 Max 9, effective through Saturday. The onus of this significant decision was deeply felt by Calhoun, who during a staff meeting, underlined the gravity of the occurrence, emphasizing the vital importance of every facet of aircraft safety.

Spirit Aerosystems Under Investigation

The event has placed the fuselage manufacturer, Spirit Aerosystems, under scrutiny to unveil the root cause of what Calhoun referred to as a ‘quality escape’. Further, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the primary operators of the 737 Max 9, reported discovering loose parts in the same area on other aircraft during inspections.

FAA’s Grounding Order and Ongoing Investigations

It is important to note that the FAA’s grounding order does not extend to the 737 Max 8 model, which continues to operate commercial flights. Currently, Boeing is collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on the investigation and is also cooperating with the FAA to ensure the safety of future flights.

This issue arises as Boeing is still under scrutiny over defects and is actively working to rebuild its tarnished reputation following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Yet, Calhoun reassures that the grounding of the 737 Max 9 will not impact the certification process of Boeing’s other models, the Max 7 and Max 10.

Aviation Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

