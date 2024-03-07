Bobby Lawn's Culinary Journey: From College Jobs to Vice Pizza's Success in Dublin

Born in Buffalo and raised in Donegal, Bobby Lawn's path to becoming a restaurateur is a tale of passion, persistence, and the influence of cultural icons. His recent venture, Vice Pizza and Wings, co-founded with Cian Gavin, signifies a milestone in a journey that encapsulates the essence of culinary dedication and the art of hospitality. This article delves into Lawn's career, his inspirations, and the establishment that's becoming a staple in Dublin's gastronomic scene.

Embarking on a Culinary Odyssey

Embarking on his culinary odyssey, Lawn's initial foray into the hospitality industry was pragmatic – a means to finance his college education. However, what began as a financial necessity soon blossomed into a full-fledged passion. Working across a spectrum of esteemed restaurants, including Osteria Lucia, Café en Seine, Etto, and The Old Spot, Lawn honed his skills, absorbing the nuances of the food industry. His travels and studies further enriched his understanding, shaping a worldview that appreciates the intersection of culture, cuisine, and camaraderie.

Inspiration and Aspiration

Lawn's journey is peppered with inspirations from various quarters – from the wisdom of basketball legend Michael Jordan to the artistic genius of Lauryn Hill and the culinary brilliance of Anthony Bourdain. These figures, each a master in their respective fields, have influenced Lawn in cultivating an approach to his work and life that values excellence, innovation, and the simple pleasures. Imagining a dinner party with these icons, Lawn draws on their ethos to create experiences at Vice Pizza that transcend the ordinary, aiming to craft moments that resonate with authenticity and joy.

In late 2022, Lawn and Gavin's vision came to fruition with the opening of Vice Pizza and Wings on Merrion Square. The establishment is a testament to their journey, embodying a commitment to quality, community, and the joy of good food. With a menu that delights and surprises, Vice Pizza has quickly garnered a following, becoming a beloved addition to Dublin's vibrant food scene. Lawn's story is a reminder of the power of passion and perseverance, and Vice Pizza and Wings stands as a beacon for aspiring restaurateurs and food enthusiasts alike.