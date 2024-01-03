Bobby Floyd, ‘Coach Floyd’: Remembering a Community Legend

The world of youth sports in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, is mourning the loss of a local legend. Bobby Floyd, affectionately known as ‘Coach Floyd,’ has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a substantial legacy in community sports and integration. A man remembered not just for his love of basketball but for his deep-seated commitment to unity and equality, Floyd has left an indelible impact on this Southern community.

‘Coach Floyd’: A Legacy Beyond the Court

Starting off as a night supervisor for Jefferson Parish’s Parks and Recreation Department in 1966, Floyd began his journey during a time of racial segregation. His passion for sports, however, transcended the divisive barriers of the era. His efforts culminated in the organization of the Parish’s first integrated basketball tournament in 1970, marking a significant step towards desegregating local parks. But Floyd’s legacy extended beyond the integration of sports.

A Champion of the Community

Known for his personal investment in the community, Floyd was often seen paying for kids’ registration fees and uniforms out of his own pocket. His dedication was not limited to coaching alone; he spent over four decades teaching and coaching in public schools, instilling in youth the values of teamwork, respect, and perseverance. Today, the basketball court where he taught these life lessons proudly carries his name.

Remembering ‘Coach Floyd’

Floyd, who had been privately battling cancer, was honored as the longest-serving employee by the Parish just days before his death. His constant emphasis on unity and treating everyone equally remains a testament to his character. The impact of his loss is deeply felt across the community, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations. As we remember ‘Coach Floyd’, we recall not just a coach, but a community leader, and a beacon of unity in times of division.