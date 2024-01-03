en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Bobby Floyd, ‘Coach Floyd’: Remembering a Community Legend

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Bobby Floyd, ‘Coach Floyd’: Remembering a Community Legend

The world of youth sports in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, is mourning the loss of a local legend. Bobby Floyd, affectionately known as ‘Coach Floyd,’ has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a substantial legacy in community sports and integration. A man remembered not just for his love of basketball but for his deep-seated commitment to unity and equality, Floyd has left an indelible impact on this Southern community.

‘Coach Floyd’: A Legacy Beyond the Court

Starting off as a night supervisor for Jefferson Parish’s Parks and Recreation Department in 1966, Floyd began his journey during a time of racial segregation. His passion for sports, however, transcended the divisive barriers of the era. His efforts culminated in the organization of the Parish’s first integrated basketball tournament in 1970, marking a significant step towards desegregating local parks. But Floyd’s legacy extended beyond the integration of sports.

A Champion of the Community

Known for his personal investment in the community, Floyd was often seen paying for kids’ registration fees and uniforms out of his own pocket. His dedication was not limited to coaching alone; he spent over four decades teaching and coaching in public schools, instilling in youth the values of teamwork, respect, and perseverance. Today, the basketball court where he taught these life lessons proudly carries his name.

Remembering ‘Coach Floyd’

Floyd, who had been privately battling cancer, was honored as the longest-serving employee by the Parish just days before his death. His constant emphasis on unity and treating everyone equally remains a testament to his character. The impact of his loss is deeply felt across the community, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations. As we remember ‘Coach Floyd’, we recall not just a coach, but a community leader, and a beacon of unity in times of division.

0
Human Rights Obituary United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
6 mins ago
Uber Driver's Compassionate Act for Intoxicated Passenger Goes Viral
In a digital age where viral videos frequently stir controversy, a heartening incident caught on a Ring camera has managed to captivate the TikTok community, eliciting waves of positive reactions. The video, shared by a passenger named Allie, captures an extraordinary act of kindness by an Uber driver, who went beyond his professional duties to
Uber Driver's Compassionate Act for Intoxicated Passenger Goes Viral
Cyprus Reports 98 Human Trafficking Cases: Unveils Four-Pillar Strategy to Tackle the Menace
15 mins ago
Cyprus Reports 98 Human Trafficking Cases: Unveils Four-Pillar Strategy to Tackle the Menace
Lagos Resident Alleges Brutalization by OPC: A Tale of Intervention, Assault, and Controversy
24 mins ago
Lagos Resident Alleges Brutalization by OPC: A Tale of Intervention, Assault, and Controversy
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
7 mins ago
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
Billings Public Schools Debunks Laundry Claims, Focuses on Aiding Homeless Teens
8 mins ago
Billings Public Schools Debunks Laundry Claims, Focuses on Aiding Homeless Teens
Migration Conundrum: Costa Rica Balancing Humanitarian Aid and Resource Management
10 mins ago
Migration Conundrum: Costa Rica Balancing Humanitarian Aid and Resource Management
Latest Headlines
World News
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
43 seconds
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
1 min
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
1 min
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
2 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
2 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
2 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
2 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
3 mins
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
3 mins
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
40 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
42 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app