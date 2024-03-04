Bob DiPiero's Final Youngstown Concert: Special Guests Vince Gill, Blessing Offor Join

In a grand finale that promises to be a memorable night for music lovers, country songwriting legend Bob DiPiero is set to host his final American Made Songwriter Series concert in Youngstown, Ohio. Joining him on this special occasion are country music star Vince Gill and Christian pop artist Blessing Offor, a notable contestant from "The Voice." Scheduled for April 27 at the Ford Family Recital Hall, within the DeYor Performing Arts Center, tickets are slated for release on March 8, with a presale on March 6.

End of an Era for DiPiero's Songwriter Series

DiPiero, a Youngstown native and accomplished Nashville artist, has made significant contributions to the country music industry, with over 1,200 of his songs recorded by other artists. His Songwriters Series has been a platform for sharing the stories behind some of the most iconic songs in country music, featuring guest appearances by renowned artists in cities around the U.S. and abroad. This year's concert in Youngstown marks the 10th and final installment of the series, promising an intimate evening filled with acoustic renditions and behind-the-scenes tales of hit songs.

A Stellar Line-Up of Guests

The inclusion of Vince Gill, a highly awarded country music icon, and Blessing Offor, a rising star in Christian pop, adds a rich layer of diversity and talent to the evening's lineup. Gill, known for his soulful voice and exceptional guitar skills, is taking a brief hiatus from his tour with the Eagles to perform in Youngstown. Offor, who gained national attention through his participation in "The Voice," brings an inspiring story of resilience and achievement, having moved from Nigeria to the U.S. for medical treatment and education.

A Concert with a Cause

Beyond celebrating the legacy of DiPiero and the sheer talent of the guest artists, the concert serves a philanthropic purpose. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sojourner House, a domestic violence shelter dedicated to supporting women in the Youngstown area. Sponsored by Hometown Pharmacy and Youngstown State University's Cliffe College of Creative Arts, the concert is not just a farewell event but a means of giving back to the community that has supported the series over the years.

As the curtains prepare to close on DiPiero's beloved Songwriter Series, fans are offered one last chance to witness the magic of storytelling through music. This final concert promises not only to celebrate the hits that have become a part of America's musical heritage but also to underscore the power of community and charity. As attendees look forward to an evening of unforgettable performances, the broader impact of the event on supporting vital local initiatives remains a poignant reminder of the series' legacy.