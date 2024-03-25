Bob Barker's Historic L.A. Estate Listed for $2,988,000: A Legacy Home Sale

Bob Barker's iconic estate is hitting the market, giving one lucky buyer the chance to own a slice of L.A. history - that is, if they have close to a few million to plunk down. The late Price Is Right icon, who died in August last year at 99, owned the 6-bedroom, 6-bath Spanish Colonial Revival-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for a whopping 50 years, and it's now up for grabs at a cool $2,988,000.

Historic Roots and Architectural Beauty

Bob's pad here has a major legacy behind it, as it's considered one of the first, if not THE first, houses in Hollywood. It's been dubbed the Original Outpost. General Harrison Grey Otis, the founder of the L.A. Times, had it to himself back in the 1880s. After its demolition, the current home was erected in its place and it traded hands a few times before it finally came into BB's possession, where he lived for a very long time. The 4,855 sq. ft. home is a treasure trove of old-school elegance, boasting OG features like the stunning fresco on the hallway ceiling, intricate stained glass windows and doors, and even an original bar in the library/den.

A Luxury Estate with Hollywood Trimmings

This estate also comes complete with all the Hollywood trimmings: a spacious pool and a backyard fit for the stars. The majestic oak tree framing the property is a total bonus. Bob didn't make any changes to the property since purchasing it in 1969, so it's a classic. Come and get it if you can afford it, of course.

Legacy of Bob Barker and Future of the Estate

Robert Valandra of The Flying V Realty Investment Co. holds the listing, marking a significant moment in L.A. real estate history. This sale not only represents a unique opportunity for real estate enthusiasts and fans of Bob Barker alike but also highlights the enduring appeal of properties with deep historical roots and architectural significance in Hollywood. As this iconic estate finds its next custodian, its legacy continues to be a testament to the glamour and allure of Old Hollywood.