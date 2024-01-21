Boardwalktech Expands Commercial Agreements, Sekisui Chemical to Implement Unity Central

Boardwalktech Software Corp has announced the expansion of commercial agreements with three of its existing clients, including Sekisui Chemical. The latter is set to implement Boardwalktech's new Unity Central application - a tool designed to enhance supply chain visibility and data management. Unity Central is an innovative solution to address the flaws of current supply chain systems that heavily rely on outdated data integration practices. By improving Perfect Order Rates, reducing chargebacks and penalties, and increasing revenue and margins, the Unity Central application aims to boost customer satisfaction and overall business performance.

Boardwalktech's Strategic Realignment

Alongside these expanded business relationships, Boardwalktech has taken significant steps to realign its internal resources. The goal is to prioritize profitability without compromising sales growth. This strategic shift is projected to save the company approximately US$1,000,000 on an annual basis, enabling it to align its global partners' sales efforts for Velocity, another solution by the company. This realignment is part of the company's path to profitability and is expected to have zero negative impact on top-line growth.

Sekisui Chemical to Implement Unity Central

One of the beneficiaries of this realignment and expansion is Sekisui Chemical. The company will implement the Unity Central application to enhance its supply chain visibility and data management capabilities. Boardwalktech's CEO, Andrew T Duncan, has highlighted that Unity Central extends the company's current platform by providing a cutting-edge approach to understanding and taking action based on critical supply chain signals embedded in unstructured data.

Boardwalktech's Unique Offerings

Boardwalktech's patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform is unique in its ability to manage both structured and unstructured data across various devices and user interfaces. It integrates with enterprise systems more efficiently than its competitors. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, the company operates in North America and has offices in India.