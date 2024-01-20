Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks Announces Closure Amid Labor and Pandemic Challenges

The Boardwalk Bar & Grill, a stalwart establishment in East Grand Forks, stands on the precipice of closure, a decision driven by several factors, according to co-owner Dan Stauss. Notably, the age and aspirations of the other co-owner, Jane Moss, played a significant part in this resolution.

At 66, Moss has expressed a desire to withdraw from the relentless demands of the hospitality industry.

Staff Shortage and the Pandemic's Impact

In addition to Moss's decision, Stauss highlighted the extreme difficulty in procuring staff. This issue, he suggests, is symptomatic of a broader labor shortage, a problem that the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to exacerbate. Stauss warns that this labor scarcity is likely to deteriorate further in the foreseeable future.

The pandemic's impact on the Boardwalk Bar & Grill has been severe. The establishment bore the brunt of a hefty $25,000 fine and a 30-day suspension of its food and liquor licenses for opening during state-mandated closures. While Stauss refrains from speculating about the restaurant's fate had the pandemic not struck, he does recall that business was thriving pre-COVID-19.

Enduring Despite Challenges

The property, under the ownership of Boardwalk Enterprises, accommodates a river deck and banquet room, in addition to the restaurant itself and a separate eatery, Little Bangkok. Following the pandemic, these facilities experienced a significant drop in business. Despite these setbacks, Stauss lauds the building's aesthetic appeal and its status as a crucial facility in the Grand Forks area.

Future of the Property

While the closure of the primary business is imminent, there are no immediate plans to sell the property. However, it will eventually be put on the market. A testament to endurance and resilience, the Boardwalk Bar & Grill's journey reflects the larger narrative of businesses grappling with the effects of a global pandemic and an evolving labor market.